Dealership managers often struggle to expand their products or services in an economical manner, especially when they are working independently or in the first few years of business. What they may not be aware of is that there are plenty of strategies used by other entrepreneurs that can help them increase profits, expand their customer base, and achieve long-term success without compromising their financial stability.

On this episode of Inside Automotive, host Jim Fitzpatrick is joined by Jay Abraham, executive coach, author and founder and CEO of The Abraham Group, to discuss his recommendations for entrepreneurs so that automotive leaders can use them in dealerships. Can. Abraham is one of the most sought-after marketing experts in America, frequently appearing in top magazines alongside renowned self-help guru Tony Robbins. In his latest book, “Business Wealth Without Risk: How to Create a Lifetime of Income and Wealth Every 3 to 5 Years”, he discusses key strategies for growing an enterprise without the need for debt or unnecessary risk.

key takeaways

1. Dealership managers must look for ways to grow their enterprises without making heavy investments or taking substantial risks.

2. Many strategies exist to grow a dealership or other business in terms of size and profit without spending any money. First, dealers can increase the utility of their products, thereby increasing both the number of consumers and the number of goods they may be willing to purchase. Second, they can enter new markets by launching new products, acquiring new assets, and optimizing their profitability. Third, businesses can adopt a multi-pronged approach to growth, and leave no stone unturned in pursuing large-scale efforts. Fourth, dealers can expand by establishing themselves as the ultimate provider of the service or product they sell.

3. Acquiring assets and optimizing financial performance are two of the most profitable ways to grow a business without adding risk. Many enterprises and products, despite having the necessary elements to succeed, perform poorly, making them prime targets for acquisitions. If these companies are purchased by a business leader who is capable of changing direction, these companies can become valuable assets to their new parent company.

4. By leveraging the potential of underutilized assets and relying on a marketing strategy that requires zero investment, dealership managers can grow their business without taking on additional risk. In other words, the more problems an organization can solve and the more effective it is at solving them, the more successful it will be.

5. In addition to strategy, retailers can learn a number of personal skills to improve profitability and reduce risk. Communication is one of the most important entrepreneurial skills to practice in a dealership, as it is vital to building relationships and improving trust between customers, employees, and partners.

“It’s about falling in love, not with your business or your industry or your product or service, but about falling in love with the people you serve and when your product or service becomes part of their lives. When implemented in the United States, we are able to see that it brings about change.” – Jai Abraham

Source: www.cbtnews.com