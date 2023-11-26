By Temitope Adebayo

There are some entrepreneurial myths that people who want to embark on an entrepreneurial journey need to avoid that business owners need to avoid that may hinder their business growth in 2024.

Whether you’re preparing to launch your first business or you’ve been an entrepreneur for a while, don’t fall into the following founder myths because success begins when you let go of these myths.

To move mountains you need a fearless mindset

Thoughts of the fearless founder. I wonder about people who really have no fear about setting up a business, especially if they are entering an untested industry. It makes sense to be afraid. Every entrepreneur I know has been scared at one point or another. The point is not that they are fearless, but that they are “willing to do it even when they are afraid.”

Those fears included making mistakes, wasting money, losing money, and having nothing to show for your efforts. You need to free yourself from thinking that you have to be perfect and know everything. Pay attention to the fact that there will be small and big failures. Your role is to learn from successful entrepreneurs, talk about them, and allow yourself to fail again and again. It’s scary, but it’s the right way to keep growing.

Your innovations must be groundbreaking

Reinventing the wheels may seem exciting, but it is not necessary to have a successful startup. You may have heard the saying, “There’s nothing new under the sun.” This is true in most cases. Stop thinking that you have to do something new from the ground up. You don’t do that. You just need to do something better.

Of course, when you arrive at your goldmine idea, you need to present it so people see why it’s different. It is not always obvious to outsiders why your innovation is an improvement.

You need to grow your network as fast as possible

As an entrepreneur you will need a solid network, but you will have to be highly strategic.

People may advise you to attend conferences and talk to everyone. You should have a systematic networking process that you use to not only meet people but also build intentional relationships. Instead of going organic, which is what some entrepreneurs did. All this should be planned based on solid networking strategies.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own

Becoming an entrepreneur is one of the best ways to earn money. Many people let fears or misconceptions about starting a business keep them from investing in their future in this way.

Now is the time to dispel some of the myths about entrepreneurship that are holding people back.

When you start any entrepreneurial venture two things are certain. First? You will get a lot of advice. Second? You’ll find a lot of well-intentioned warnings.

Sometimes, the two will overlap, as in the case of a warning comment, “I’m just being real with you.” Your job is to figure out how to filter out all the myths you’re hearing to get to the truth so you can avoid being one of the roughly 20% of companies that fail within 12 months.

There are lots of resources and places to get help. You just have to have intention and seek out people and tools to support and guide you.

You’ll find that other people will share everything with you from their best insights to their top connections. You just have to absorb everything and use what you hear to move forward, always supported by a growing team of supportive peers.

Starting a business always comes with a lot of risk

Are there risks in starting a business? Of course yes, but you have more control over that risk than you think.

If you didn’t grow up with entrepreneurial parents, chances are you grew up believing that starting a business is far riskier than working for someone else.

Many people are taught from a young age that a job with an established employer that offers health insurance, a 401(k) plan with an employer match, and paid vacation is “safe.” But it is not true. You can perform well in a role at an established company and still lose your job without any warning. In recent months, there has been a lot of news about thousands of employees, including some of the largest companies, finding themselves out of a job.

How does this compare to the risks of working for yourself? If you start a business with just one customer, it’s the same. If you instead build a strong and diverse list of clients, you begin to reduce that risk.

Remember that when you are an employee, you have one customer. When you’re in business, you have many customers, so if one customer fires you, you won’t be out of business.

The key here is to grow your business as quickly as possible from zero customers to a diverse customer base that generates at least as much income for you as your full-time job. How do you do that? Educate yourself about your business. The more you know about investing in a business and the specific industry and market for your business, the more you will be able to minimize your risks.

starting a business is expensive

This myth stops many would-be entrepreneurs in their tracks. Many people have a desire to start a business and have a pretty good idea of ​​what that business will look like, but the fear of start-up costs prevents them from taking even the smallest action.

If that’s you, get the facts instead of guessing about costs. Invest some time in creating your business plan, including estimating start-up costs. You’ll also want to know how much revenue and expenses you’re likely to see in your first year of operation.

Also read: I built my empire not through rituals, but through hard work..

The cost structure of your business will vary greatly depending on the industry and the nature of your work. Thanks to technology, you can start many businesses with very little initial capital. But don’t immediately dismiss a business idea if these initial costs seem large.

I’m too old to start a business

You’ve heard many stories of successful entrepreneurs who started their companies in their college dorm rooms or parents’ garage. And there is a definite attraction in starting a business early in life, even before the responsibilities of raising children or taking care of aging parents arise.

But if you haven’t taken the entrepreneurial step in your 20s or 30s, it’s not too late. A recent study of over 2.7 million entrepreneurs found that the average age of successful founders was 42, and the average age of founders of the fastest growing companies was 45. And that’s the average, so many people have successfully launched their companies in their 50s, 60s and beyond. Colonel Sanders did not perfect his fried chicken recipe until he was 50, and he was in his 60s when he first created Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Starting business ownership after an established career means you can bring more experience and potentially more capital to your venture. You may be able to start a business while still maintaining your current employment. As long as your business doesn’t create a conflict of interest and your schedule allows it, starting a business on the side can be a great option. This unlocks the tax benefits of business ownership while maintaining your current salary, giving you a great opportunity to start your new venture.

If you or someone in your life is thinking about starting a business, now is the time. Dispel the myths and get started today.

Source: dailytimesng.com