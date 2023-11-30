Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has launched the “Entrepreneurial Journey” guide to support entrepreneurs exploring the unique opportunities offered by the emirate and lead them through the business journey from idea to long-term success.

The new guide, launched as part of Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) 2023, underlines Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for business and innovation and sets a milestone in the emirate’s growing entrepreneurial landscape.

The “Entrepreneurial Journey” is a collaborative effort between ADDED, Aldar and Al Mariah Bank, supported by community partners including Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), Hub71 and Abu Dhabi SME Hub.

Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, stressed the importance of guiding SMEs to navigate the business landscape and market opportunities. In the introduction to “The Entrepreneur’s Journey”, Al Zaabi sets out Abu Dhabi’s business-friendly environment, strong regulatory framework and unparalleled connectivity and infrastructure.

Al Zaabi said, “We are committed to nurturing a business-friendly environment, and understand that in a knowledge economy, every firm is different, and every entrepreneur has unique needs. This guide will help them grow these businesses as we make Abu Dhabi one of the most competitive places in the world for entrepreneurs to live, launch and develop a business that can thrive.

The 51-chapter guide presents the collective knowledge and experiences of 60 seasoned leaders to streamline the investment journey for the next generation of entrepreneurs. It highlights the essential aspects of entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi such as the foundations of entrepreneurial excellence, turning an idea into innovation, starting up in the emirate, and more. The “Entrepreneur’s Journey” serves as a guide showcasing Abu Dhabi’s commitment to fostering a thriving entrepreneurial culture and outlining the opportunities available to entrepreneurs in the emirate.

In his keynote address at the “Entrepreneur’s Journey” launch event, Rashed Abdulkareem Al Bloushi, Under-Secretary of ADDED, said, “This guide represents an important step in our mission to empower and enable entrepreneurs around the world. is the backbone of all dynamic economies. By nurturing entrepreneurs, we promote innovation, job creation and economic growth. As we know that the path of an entrepreneur can sometimes be challenging, we have created the “Entrepreneur’s Journey”. “We worked closely with our partners to create the ultimate guide that paves the way for budding entrepreneurs by sharing the experiences of those who have traveled this road before.”

Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, Executive Director of SME Sector at ADDED, Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Nour Shawwa, Managing Director of Endeavor UAE, participated in an interactive panel discussion held at the launch. events. Among the many topics of discussion, he stressed the importance of entrepreneurship as one of the many economic initiatives critical to achieving a knowledge-based, diverse and sustainable economy.

Abu Dhabi’s initiatives are positioning the emirate as one of the most competitive destinations for entrepreneurs to set up and expand their businesses. This commitment is coupled with a focus on simplifying the process of doing business in Abu Dhabi by reducing costs and requirements as well as streamlining the process of opening a new business by offering clear regulation and efficiency increases.

Source: www.zawya.com