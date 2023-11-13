Entrepreneur wants to make an impact in the local economy

Helen Owen of Hidden Valley Lake is running for the BOS seat District 1 in the upcoming election. (Renata Appel for Record-B).

HIDDEN VALLEY LAKE – Local entrepreneur Helen Owen recently applied to run for the District 1 BOS after being encouraged by family, friends and community members, where she plays a large role as a children’s teacher. Coming from a traditional local family, Owen believes she is the candidate most familiar with the things, troubles and changes going on in the area.

According to Visit Lake County, Owen Ranch is located in Hidden Valley Lake. It offers horseback riding, trail rides, lessons, summer camps, and boarding.

“My family has been here since the mid-1800s. I grew up on cattle farms. I’ve been thinking about doing this for some time. Actually, I was asked to do it by another supervisor several years ago, and I wasn’t in a position where I could, but it kind of planted the seed. You can thank Rob Brown for that. They talked to me years ago and it wasn’t the right time because I was raising children,” she said.

Owen believes that the current government needs to look at “where we are going to put our money and prioritize what is more important.” As far as how we want to grow, obviously we need to get our economy back on track. I am a different kind of candidate. I’m a huge supporter of our first responders. One of the problems in keeping good respondents here is that the salaries are very low. We have to figure out what we can do to take better care of the people who are taking care of us. Balancing the budget, where you’re going to prioritize, is going to be a big task.

According to Owen, “The most important thing that has been lost in many places is public safety. This is a huge thing,” she said, adding that advocating for children is her first priority. “I would like to see a mentor program,” she said. Owens said his goal is to also get tourism back to full strength because that will help get the economy back on track.

Owens, the only female candidate running for District 1 as of press time, wants to meet and talk with local law enforcement agencies to coordinate the response during the emergency. “We’ve rescued and rescued animals during fires,” she said of her farm in Hidden Valley Lake. “We team up with other people. We have been doing this for many years. We go out, get animals, bring them in and mostly rescue animals, but we’ve had rabbits and all kinds of cats. We have one of the most amazing communities here. I absolutely love it because when you need help everyone helps everyone” – and that’s one of the reasons she said she’s starting her journey in politics.

“Communicating and really listening to what our professionals in the business have to say, their experience or what they know is one of the things I think I’m very good at doing. We are always learning every day in every aspect of life; Even I’m still learning. You have to listen. My mother taught me years ago: ‘No matter what someone has to say, listen to them; This doesn’t mean you have to use it.’ You can learn what works for you or what doesn’t work for you. It’s worth your time to listen because you can pick up something from there that will stick in your pocket and use it later,” Owen said, adding that if elected she would work directly with law enforcement. Or talk to the firemen and find out what they feel. Try to solve the issues with their help.

Source: www.record-bee.com