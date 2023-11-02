By Lucy Oglu

An entrepreneur, Mr. Fife Banks has urged Nigerian investors to take advantage of the opportunities that the United States offers through its Employment Based (EB) platform.

Banks, who is the Managing Partner of BraveICONS Global, made the call at the EB-5 Information Series 2023 Abuja Investors Brunch in Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organized by the company in collaboration with Invest in USA (IIUSA) and Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI).

According to banks, it is investment immigration and not “japa”, which provides you the opportunity to acquire a second citizenship in the US.

‘IIUSA is a consortium of regional centers that offer EB-5 offers to the United States; We represent these people, but we are more particular about the Nigerian investor.

‘We want them to be fully informed and we guide them through the process to ensure they get the maximum return from their investment.

‘They get their capital back, because that’s what the law says. It is not like those investments in which your money is lost.

” This program was initiated by an Act of Parliament; The US Congress signed this program into law in 1990. It has stood the test of time and a lot of Nigerians have benefited from it,” he said.

Banks called for the Nigerian Citizenship for Investment program to be expanded to make it more attractive to potential investors and boost the economy.

‘We have our own citizenship by investment. What we have not done is to enhance that program so that it is attractive to non-Nigerians who want to become Nigerians through investment.

“This is something we must do, and I hope the government will listen to us when we call on them to help structure the Nigerian Citizenship by Investment programme.

According to them, becoming a permanent resident in the US through this investment route is worth $800,000, with a clear path to getting your capital back.

”Whereas, being Nigerian is a million dollars, which means being Nigerian is even more expensive in terms of investment, but the structure is not there yet.

“This is something that we can leverage to bring finance and investment and economic growth to Nigeria when we make our citizenship very attractive to non-Nigerians by investment,” he said.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of IIUSA, Mr Aaron Grau, said the essence of the program was to educate Nigerian investors about investment opportunities in the US.

“It’s not something you just dive into and trust that everything will be fine, there are a lot of details that go into it.

“And the purpose of us being here is to start explaining the details, so again, the purpose of this event is for education, especially as it relates to getting involved in the EB-5 process,” Grau said.

The Executive Director therefore urged investors to ensure due diligence before getting involved in any kind of investment process.

He added: “But for your immigration process to be complete, and to meet the requirements set by the United States and your immigration process.

“Your investment should create at least 10 American jobs. The nature of your investment is therefore largely linked to immigration requirements.

“That’s why we’re here to explain it to you and try to sort it out and inspire you to ask the questions that matter,” he said.

Earlier, Ms. Zoe Wollenschlager, Global EB5 Manager of Mayer Law Group, said that EB is one of the employment bases that one can use to immigrate to the United States.

“This is an opportunity for foreign investors to invest a certain amount of money in an economic development opportunity in the United States.

“And that in turn is a path to permanent residence in the United States and ultimately citizenship,” Wallenschlager said.(NAN)

Edited by Saadia Hamza

Source: nannews.ng