Entrepreneur Trevor Milton gets four years for securities fraud

In a significant turn of events, Trevor Milton, the renowned founder of electric and hydrogen-powered truck maker Nikola, has been sentenced to four years in prison by US District Judge Edgar Ramos. The conviction follows a jury verdict last year that found Milton guilty of defrauding investors and misleading them about the company’s technological capabilities.

According to federal prosecutors in Manhattan, Milton knowingly provided false information to investors, making claims such as Nikola built a pickup truck “from the ground up” and developed its own batteries, despite knowing that the company had purchased them. . He also reportedly promoted the success of the “Nikola One” semi-truck, despite knowing that it was non-functional.

The case echoes other recent high-profile trials involving corporate fraud, such as the conviction of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. Prosecutors had recommended a sentence of about 11 years for Milton, the same as for Holmes. However, Milton’s defense argued for probation, stating that his misrepresentations were rooted in his unwavering confidence in Nicola’s ability and that his actions did not endanger public safety.

Milton’s misleading statements were made through a variety of channels, including social media, podcasts and television interviews, as Nikola sought to raise its profile and join the ranks of emerging technology and electric vehicle companies going public through special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs). Was asked to join. Prosecutors argued that his intention was to artificially inflate the company’s stock value and his personal wealth.

The sentence comes in the wake of Nikola agreeing to pay $125 million in 2021 to settle civil charges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the scandal was exposed, the company’s stock has declined, with shares now trading at less than $1, a steep decline from their peak price of more than $60 in June 2020.

This case is a reminder of the inherent risks associated with investing in fast-growing industries, where excessive optimism and misleading claims can have serious consequences.

