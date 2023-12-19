Entrepreneur secures joint investment to buy care at home business

An entrepreneur has completed the acquisition of a Telford home care agency after securing £350,000 funding from UKSE and BCRS business lending specialists.

From left, Steve Grice of UKSE, Rick Kaul of Supreme Home Care and Lewis Armstrong of BCRS Business Loans

Rick Kaul purchased Supreme Home Care to become one of the first applicants to successfully receive investment from the UKSE’s newly formed West Midlands branch.

The Tata Steel subsidiary provided £200,000 for the purchase, along with £150,000 from West Midlands and Wales-based BCRS Business Loans.

As a result, 130 jobs have been secured with the potential to create an additional 50 new roles following the acquisition.

Covering Shropshire, Telford, Newport and the surrounding areas, Supreme Home Care, based in Pearson Road, Telford, provides emergency, rehabilitation and long-term care to adults with a wide range of physical and mental needs, along with It also provides relief at home. ,

Providing strategic loans and equity packages of up to £1m to generate growth, UKSE’s West Midlands team creates local job opportunities and strengthens the economy by supporting SMEs in Birmingham, the Black Country, Coventry, Staffordshire and Telford. Is.

BCRS Business Loans provide funding to West Midlands and Wales businesses who are struggling to obtain finance from traditional lenders. Businesses can secure loans between £10,000 and £150,000 from BCRS Business Loans to support growth and recovery plans.

Welcoming the investment, Rick Kaul commented: “Supreme Home Care is a successful business providing high quality home care services to adults in the area.

“I plan to create additional job opportunities as we expand into complex critical care support and specialty care for adults and children.

“In addition, we will be working with Telford College to deliver Level 3- Level 6 health and social care apprenticeships.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank UKSE and BCRS Business Loans for their support.”

UKSE Area Manager Steve Grice commented: “We are proud to announce Supreme Home Care as one of our first investment deals for the newly formed UKSE West Midlands team.

“Supreme Home Care is a strong example of a growing company that is retaining valuable jobs and strengthening employment in the region.”

Stephen Deakin, chief executive of BCRS Business Loans, said: “We are delighted to be working with UKSE to provide funding to protect and create future jobs.

“As a lender that intentionally provides funding for social and economic impact, it is great news that the funding will secure the future of Supreme Home Care.”

Established in 1975, UKSE is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel UK Limited, with a mission to enable businesses and the people behind them to create jobs, grow and prosper within the steel industry and communities affected by its current or historical changes. And to encourage. Jobs.

UKSE supports the local economy by making equity investments, ensuring management maintains control of the business and providing a flexible exit policy. Unsecured loans of up to £200,000 are also available, often without the need for a personal guarantee.

To date, UKSE has invested over £110 million, supporting 7,650 businesses, creating an estimated 81,000 new jobs.

As a community development financial institution, BCRS Business Loans aim to provide local businesses access to finance to grow and prosper.

Since its establishment in 2002, it has provided loans of over £85 million to businesses in the West Midlands. The lender’s social impact report for 2022-23 revealed it lent £6.5 million to 72 businesses, safeguarded 999 jobs and created 473 roles, bringing £33.7 million to the economy of the West Midlands and the surrounding region. Value added.

Source: www.shropshirelive.com