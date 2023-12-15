Entrepreneur secures funding for care home acquisition. TheBusinessDesk.com

Entrepreneur Rick Kaul has acquired Supreme Home Care in Telford after securing £350,000 of funding.

UKSE contributed £200,000, and BCRS Business Loans provided a further £150,000, resulting in the protection of 130 jobs and the possibility of creating 50 roles.

Supreme Home Care, based in Pearson Road, Telford, provides home respite support as well as emergency, rehabilitation and long-term care for adults with diverse physical and mental needs.

UKSE’s West Midlands team supports local job opportunities and economic growth by offering loan and equity packages of up to £1m to SMEs in Birmingham, Black Country, Coventry, Staffordshire and Telford.

Meanwhile, BCRS Business Loans helps struggling businesses in the West Midlands and Wales, providing loans from £10,000 to £150,000 to support growth and recovery plans.

Kaul said: “Supreme Home Care is a successful business providing high quality home care services to adults

Area. I plan to create additional job opportunities as we expand into complex critical care support and specialty care for adults and children. In addition, we will be working with Telford College to deliver Level 3 – Level 6 Health and Social Care Traineeships. I would like to take this opportunity to thank UKSE and BCRS Business Loans for their support.

UKSE Area Manager Steve Grice said: “We are proud to announce Supreme Home Care as one of our first investment deals for the newly formed UKSE West Midlands team. Supreme Home Care is a strong example of a growing company that is retaining valuable jobs and strengthening employment in the region.

Stephen Deakin, chief executive of BCRS Business Loans, said: “We are delighted to be working with UKSE to provide this funding to protect and create future jobs. As a lender that intentionally provides funding for social and economic impact, it is great news that this funding will secure the future of Supreme Home Care.

