Entrepreneur says accountability, flexibility are keys to building successful business

Asher Adeniyi, co-founder of EasyPay and GidiJobs, who is also a Washington Fellow, emphasizes the important roles of responsiveness and flexibility in building successful businesses out of Africa. According to Asher, effective management of resources while working on a great vision improves the trust of investors and stakeholders, just as integrity is essential for leaders, who must lead by example.

During a panel discussion with visiting US Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, Joy Basu, and Dr. Adaora Enyi of Onkopadi, titled “Empowering Youth: Opportunities in Entrepreneurship and Innovation,” hosted by the US Consulate in Lagos, Adeniyi underlined this point. The importance of harnessing passion, experience and networks in building a thriving business enterprise.

Reflecting on his own journey, he recalled how his diverse background, work experience and passion led him towards entrepreneurship, particularly highlighting his internships during his university days, where he met his mentor, Met the marketing director at Coca-Cola. This relationship led to Mr. Adeniyi later working with his mentor to oversee important projects for multinational companies in Lagos, while also making connections and recommendations to his friends.

Driven by his passionate desire to connect young graduates with employment opportunities, he co-founded his first venture GidiJobs in 2014, training 10,000 young graduates and connecting them with job opportunities.

In 2021, the idea behind EasyPay was born when he was working with several companies that served over 300 companies and over 10,000 Dangote Cement wholesalers in Lagos. EasyPay is the only payroll operations platform that makes easy-to-use technology solutions accessible to most labor merchants in Nigeria to simplify employee operations in an era where everyone is a business. The goal is to help businesses grow, as well as support employers and workers through access to smart financial tools, resources and services.

Through Adeniyi’s narrative, youth and entrepreneurs attending the event, which was held in almost all corners of Nigeria and Lagos, the United States, gained valuable insights into the critical elements of co-founder dynamics, resource management, and the transformative power of passion. of. Experience, and networks. His story stands as a testament to the limitless possibilities that arise when determination and vision converge in the field of entrepreneurship.

Source: guardian.ng