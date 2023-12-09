Entrepreneur Rushikesh Patil, an entrepreneur paving the way for India's development – Times of India

Amazing success stories often emerge from the determination of the young generation and pushing boundaries for innovation, challenging norms and unprecedented growth. One such name that is constantly in the news is Rushikesh Patil, director of the Patil Empire and Royal Group of Construction and Infrastructure, which are key companies under the Patil Group of Companies.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recently lauded Rushikesh Patil for his outstanding contribution to the corporate and industrial sectors of Goa. Recognizing his exemplary work, the Government of Goa has entrusted him with important responsibilities in the transport sector under the “Sabka Saath Goa Vikas” initiative.

Rushikesh Patil, who hails from Maharashtra, has played a key role in expanding the legacy of the Patil empire across various sectors such as real estate, chemicals, energy and infrastructure. Now, the group is all set to make its mark in finance, call centres, film industry, security agencies, salon and spa industry, hotel industry and steel industry. They have recently created a focused real estate marketing team. They are now planning to expand it across Mumbai and Pune as well as across Dubai.

Recognizing his extraordinary achievements, Rushikesh Patil graced the Atmanirbhar Bharat event in Delhi a few months ago and shared the stage with dignitaries like Cabinet Minister Shri Pralhad Patel. He emphasized and encouraged the role of visionary people in India and clarified his vision for a self-reliant India. Entrepreneurs should be motivated to diversify and create employment opportunities.

The accolades given to him include “Trend from the Governor of Maharashtra,” “Bharat Shree Award from the Governor of Maharashtra,” and “Business Excellence Award from the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.”

Expressing confidence in his new responsibilities in the transport sector, Rushikesh Patil looks forward to making a significant contribution to its development. As the founder of Empire Group of Industries, he received the Trendsetter 2022 Award for Entrepreneurship from Maharashtra Governor Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari last month.

Rushikesh Patil attributes the success of Empire Group of Industries to his incredible team and envisions building an iconic company in India that prioritizes innovation, customer delight and self-reliance on the global business platform.

Having started with a modest workforce, the Patil Empire has today grown to over 200 team members, handling prestigious projects worth hundreds of crores of rupees. Rushikesh Patil’s innovative approach and adoption of advanced technology has helped the business flourish, making significant contributions to the infrastructure, chemical and energy sectors.

About Rushikesh Patil

Source: m.timesofindia.com