Entrepreneur opens up about rapid growth and sales of AI platform

Sam Barrowclough (Image credit: Sam Barrowclough)

A Lancashire-based tech entrepreneur has revealed how he sold an AI platform to a US-based software firm just months after its launch.

Thirty-one-year-old AI-based software tool developer Sam Barrowclough launched ChatCSV in June. The platform provides firms with instant, relevant insights in CSV files and spreadsheets.

Burnley-based Barrowclough, who studied computing at university but initially focused more on making music, enjoying some success as a music producer, mixing and publishing music, said that ChatCSV is “your What it was like being a personal data analyst”.

“ChatCSV allows users to ask clarifying questions about large, complex Google and Excel spreadsheets and .csv files,” Barrowclough said. “This eliminates the tedious and error-prone process of manually navigating complex datasets.”

In a short time ChatCSV can include global giants like Procter & Gamble and McKinsey as well as tech companies like Zapier, Quora and Vimeo in its user base.

Last month, AI-assisted data exchange pioneer Flatfile delisted ChatCSV following its breakout success.

Speaking when the deal was announced, David Boskovic, founder and chief executive of Flatfile, said: “I was incredibly impressed by founder Sam Barrowclough, and look forward to helping us shape the future of AI-enabled data exchange. “Excited to add them to Flatfile.” “Setting a new industry standard for what is possible.”

Barrowclough explains how he developed ChatCSV.

“I built and marketed several non-AI tools that had moderate returns,” Barrowclough said. “Then I saw how a select few developers, people who jumped into AI early, enjoyed huge successes very quickly. I jumped in and caught up with AI technology and loved it. However, I had no idea was not.

“At the time Code Interpreter by OpenAI was running on Twitter. But I didn’t have access. Now I came up with my idea: a tool that lets you upload CSV files that would make it easier to query complex spreadsheets. I created ChatCSV only. Launched in just over two weeks and via social media. Immediately, I received amazing feedback and huge encouragement from tech influencers online.”

Barrowclough has taken a position with the new owner of ChatCSV.

“Joining Flatfile allows me to continue my work with ChatCSV and work with David’s smart AI developers across the US and beyond – all from my home in Burnley,” said Barrowclough.

“My immediate task for Flatfile is to make ChatCSV even better and faster. Right now I’m working on making it capable of handling much larger and more complex spreadsheet portfolios for Flatfile’s customers. I’m looking forward to meeting many people in the US. Looking forward to the trips and working with the team.”

Source: www.insidermedia.com