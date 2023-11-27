Entrepreneur Milan Kordestani releases new white paper on preventing economic disruption in the wake of unregulated AI deployment

Provides an industry-by-industry review of AI’s positive impacts and potential threats to society

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In light of the growing impact of artificial intelligence (AI), renowned entrepreneur and “AI for Good” ambassador Milan Kordestani today announced the release of his groundbreaking white paper titled “Regulating . Artificial Intelligence: Preventing Economic Disruption and Ensuring Social Stability.” The comprehensive study highlights the multifaceted challenges and opportunities presented by the rapid proliferation of AI technologies toward finding an appropriate way to regulate the technology’s use in this industry. Rate Industry explores the promises and concerns presented by AI.

Kordestani is currently on tour in 25 cities and hosting “Civil Conversations about AI”, inviting diverse audiences with different political viewpoints to a national dialogue on the future of AI.

As AI is penetrating various sectors, there is growing recognition of its transformative potential along with inherent risks such as economic disruption, job displacement and social inequality. The white paper emphasizes the critical need for proactive governance and comprehensive oversight to harness the benefits of AI while minimizing potential harms.

Kordestani, a social entrepreneur, author and advocate of common-ground solutions to systemic socio-economic problems, set out to explore the current landscape of AI adoption and the associated risks. While major technology companies involved in AI research have established a loose framework of ethical principles and recommendations, the white paper identifies the need for a more cohesive and standardized regulatory framework.

The study proposes targeted programs for displaced workers, job creation initiatives, research investments, and education reforms as effective measures to address the risks associated with AI. It advocates a nuanced approach to governance, involving centralized licensing agencies to enforce safety standards and sector-specific frameworks tailored to the unique challenges of different industries.

Ultimately, the white paper underlines the urgency of comprehensive oversight, emphasizing the need for centralized licensing agencies to enforce safety standards and sector-specific measures. Proposed solutions, including worker assistance programs, infrastructure investments, and AI education, aim to distribute benefits more equitably across society.

Kordestani believes that collaborative governance, balancing narrow and broad approaches, is essential to steering the development of AI in an ethical direction that serves broader public interests. The white paper claims that with thoughtful policies and collaboration, humanity can harness the potential of AI while avoiding dystopian outcomes.

About Milan Kordestani

Milan Kordestani is a social entrepreneur, author and advocate of common solutions to systemic socio-economic problems. Known for his insightful viewpoints and published in HuffPost, Entrepreneur, and Rolling Stone, Kordestani continually encourages the next generation to find solutions that drive positive social change. His diverse professional experiences have given him unique insight into humanity’s impact on global systems, which has informed his successful business ventures and his thought-provoking writing.

