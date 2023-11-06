Entrepreneur-led initiative aims to help terror-affected children





In the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in southern Israel on October 7, an extraordinary initiative is gaining momentum to support the emotional and mental well-being of approximately 9,600 children and youth aged 6 to 18 in the Sderot and Eshkol Regional Council.

Founded and led by social entrepreneur Ronny Douk, Resilience for Our Children Operation is committed to providing immediate and high-quality assistance to those who have suffered the devastating effects of conflict.

The initiative has already been funded with NIS 30 million, including a personal donation of NIS 5 million from Douk himself, and aims to raise another 20 million.

One of the central principles of this initiative is the “collective impact” model, which promotes joint efforts of all stakeholders, including public, business and social sectors, to tackle complex social problems.

To this end, Douk and his team have partnered with leading resilience organizations in Israel, such as the Israeli Coalition for Trauma and Natal. They have also established collaborative working groups with relevant government authorities, including resilience, education, welfare and health agencies. Ronny Douk (Credit: Eldad Refaeli)

helping children recover

Our Children’s Resilience is a comprehensive, year-long operation divided into two phases. The first phase involves immediate response and short-term care, offering temporary residence in the Dead Sea and Eilat. The second phase focuses on continued care for one year until the children return to their homes.

“We realized that the main area of ​​concern was digital media and what was happening online. So we actually, after meeting wonderful people, decided to build a physical resilience center in the Dead Sea, which is almost complete, “Douk said. “The facility will provide a private area for children to receive mental health care and therapy, as well as classes for group activities ranging from therapy to photography and writing.” Advertisement

Douk is convinced that the children and youth of the Sderot and Eshkol regions are the true heroes of this crisis. Many of them have suffered unimaginable losses, including loss of parents, family members, homes, friends and entire communities.

He emphasizes that their resilience is not only important to their personal healing, but also a cornerstone of Israel’s national resilience. Since these young individuals are the doctors, entrepreneurs, teachers and leaders of the future, the way Israeli society addresses this crisis will significantly shape the country’s image for decades to come.

“The backbone of Israeli society are children and youth are the backbone of families and the backbone of society. If we are not going to rebuild the confidence and resilience of our children and youth in a year or two, over time, we will have to do exactly that.” Going like what happened after the Holocaust when children were not treated, they were coming out of the camps and generation after generation suffering from trauma,” he said. jerusalem post, “We need to deal with this now.”

More information about the Resilience for Our Children initiative (can be found here.)[

Source: www.jpost.com