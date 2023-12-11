DAVAO CITY – A Canada-based Filipino entrepreneur has launched an online membership platform that offers benefits, privileges and savings to all Filipinos living in North America.

Jocelyn Albata-Hansen (second from left) with colleagues. (Photo via Keith Bacongco)

Jocelyn Alabata-Hansen, a native of Koronadal City, South Cotabato, started TheFilipinoHero.com as a mission-driven effort to improve the lives of Filipinos abroad through exclusive, better interactions on goods and services.

Hansen said his project is a tribute to the sacrifices and challenges that overseas Filipino workers have to go through.

“Many Filipinos abroad work tirelessly to support their families in the Philippines, often working multiple jobs. To honor their dedication and optimize the value of their hard-earned income, we have created a platform in collaboration with top tier corporations. This platform empowers and celebrates our modern heroes,” he said during a recent visit to the city.

Through an annual $30 (about P1,700) membership fee, OFWs can enjoy benefits and savings on electronics, worldwide hotels and flights, gyms and spas, student loans and credit counseling.

Key features of the platform under Hero Benefits include an affordable portfolio of health care benefits, such as up to 80 percent discount on prescription drugs, cost-effective laboratory exams, and telemedicine services that offer Filipino language translation.

“I am very excited about this service because some elderly Filipinos may have difficulty describing their health concerns in English,” Hansen said.

According to the report, OFWs are expected to contribute approximately $34 billion to the Philippine economy in 2022.

Hansen said he witnessed the sacrifices of Filipino health workers at the height of the pandemic.

“They made personal sacrifices for the betterment of their communities abroad, despite the fear that their children at home would lose their mother. His courage, his selflessness, his love – these are the hallmarks of true bravery.

Hansen was a former congressional staffer and executive assistant to a legislator.

From 2004 to 2012, he ran an employment agency in Hong Kong, and this gave him an insight into the sacrifices Filipinos make to make it abroad.

Special offers vary each month, Hansen said.

Thus, just in time for OFW month, Hansen said his company is offering a number of perks to Filipinos abroad.

Special offers this December include discounts on hotels, flights, theme parks and health benefits.

“From financial to moral support, overseas Filipinos are the backbone of their families back home. “Some Filipino moms abroad stay up late after work to make sure their kids don’t miss school homework or to make sure they have checked in with their kids every day,” she said.

Hansen said OFWs should be celebrated through benefits and perks abroad because they are the country’s modern heroes.

Source: mb.com.ph