Entrepreneur draws attention to indigenous creativity with her clothing brand

Creativity is a great means of expression. Through this route, people can brilliantly demonstrate what their community really wants. That’s what Hud Oberly does with his clothing brand. He focuses on two groups with which he identifies: the indigenous community and creative groups in Brooklyn. Through his brand, he gives people from these sections an opportunity to communicate his message and strive to make the world a better place with his creative passion. He also creates clothes keeping those groups and their causes in mind. The taglines on their clothing state the causes and issues of these groups.

Hood, who describes himself as belonging to the Osage, Caddo and Comanche groups, believes that creativity is a great way to bring progress and goodwill to the world. He told In The Know, “I believe that if you add creativity to your day, you are a happier person; Your outlook on life will be more positive.” At his company, the main priorities are the homegrown creative community and the New York City and Brooklyn creative communities. The designer has named his brand “Here Is to You.” Under his brand, these communities Various professionals come forward with their art to spread positivity.

The designer also gives back to the community by serving on the board of the Native Foreign Scholars Fund. The group is the largest scholarship provider for indigenous students in the US. She further explained that she is very proud of her work as it is an important representation of her community. “I know that seeing someone who looks like you in some place and doing something you might not expect can help,” says Hudd. Youth.” He wants to give back to these communities because it was their support that helped him build his life and brand. He explained, “There are things that wouldn’t have happened without the help of others and going to a place where your Having a support system is very important. So that’s something I always try to share.”

His social media is full of celebrating his community and acknowledging the impact it has had on his life. In one of his videos with the overlay text “Life is a collection of moments; the idea is to take as many good moments as you can,” he shows how his brand delivers on its promise. He collaborates with indigenous models and stays connected to his roots while turning his dreams into reality. He also found himself working in New York and absorbed its spirit while creating his designs. The implication of the video is that the ideas and lessons he gets from these groups find their way into his work.

Another of her videos on TikTok shows her riding through the city on a bicycle with the overlay text, “It’s terrible to pretend to be something you’re not, it’s even worse to pretend to be something you really are.” Are.” This clearly reflects his own philosophy behind the clothing company. He wants his clothing company to reflect his identity, which is rooted in the indigenous and creative communities in New York. Therefore, their clothes communicate their ideals and message. If he moves away from this to adopt traditional demands, he will move away from the things that essentially shape his identity.

