While the stock market has trended lower in recent weeks, losing a large portion of its gains under the influence of significant macroeconomic challenges, other assets including Bitcoin (BTC) and gold have stood out for their positive price action and outlook. Are standing.

Notably, according to Dave Weissberger, financial expert and CEO of cryptocurrency trading platform Coinroots, the macro outlook for the first crypto asset and the precious metal is “overwhelmingly positive,” as he told Scott Melker, The wolf of all roads, In an interview streamed on October 30.

Why is BTC macro positive?

As Weisberger explained, such a positive outlook is partly a result of the currently very unpredictable geopolitical environment for many people in many countries which makes portable assets like cryptocurrencies more attractive to alternatives:

“I think the macro of Bitcoin and gold is about as positive as you can possibly be. You have massive geopolitical uncertainty, and that’s a big thing – portability. “It has never been more important to be able to.”

On top of this, according to the financial expert, the government is “going to use geopolitical uncertainty to spend money and liquidate the economy” and “the reason why our small market of Bitcoin has not broken out yet” is macro. The side is saying that we will have to sacrifice.”

In terms of gold, Weisberger said that “based on historical measures it was probably underpriced, and I think a large part of it, Bitcoin is on the margin,” adding that the Bitcoin-to-gold ratio will increase, but not so much. This means that gold goes down for Bitcoin to capture the monetary value of gold – it’s the other way around.”

bitcoin price analysis

Meanwhile, the leading decentralized finance (DeFi) asset was priced at $34,428 at press time, down 0.45% over the past 24 hours, with no price change over the past seven days, and an increase of 26.61% Went. Its monthly chart, as per data as of October 31.

Bitcoin 30-day price chart. Source: finbold

Indeed, Bitcoin has outperformed traditional financial assets year-to-date (YTD), including the NASDAQ index and SPY, and its recent rally overtook the market capitalization of electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Is. Finbold reported on 26 October.

Watch the full video below:

Source: finbold.com