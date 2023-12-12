Adrian Hatch thought he had decided his future. He planned to graduate from Syracuse University’s School of Information Studies, get a job as a corporate consultant, make a lot of money, and retire as soon as possible.

That all changed her sophomore year when iSchool professor Bruce Kingma asked her “What’s the Big Idea?” Encouraged to take an exciting entrepreneurship class called. The class helped students learn how to brainstorm, develop ideas and build teams to create a product, service or business.

After Kigman’s pep talk, Hatch went straight to the advising office and asked to join the class. Entrepreneurship classes and other courses that allowed students to use cutting-edge technology were among his favorites.

“I was really struck by the inspiration to create something,” Hatch said. “They are the professors who made the biggest impact on me and my time at Syracuse – their mentality, their thinking, their perspective, their experience and the way they shared it with us. It had a deep impact on me.”

Now he applies that passion to his job as chief of staff at SiteLink, a Las Vegas-based company that hosts an augmented reality platform for commercial construction project teams. SiteLink allows project engineers, superintendents, and other staff members to streamline site documentation, perform quality control, take measurements, and simplify field management using AR.

SiteLink is a next-generation platform from IMAJION, a company co-founded by Hatch, on the Syracuse campus.

Hatch said, “We all hope this thing will be hugely successful, the kind that will define our goals for the rest of our lives and careers.” “I say this from a position of optimism and confidence in knowing the rock stars on our team that I work with every day.”

While at Syracuse, Hatch earned a Bachelor of Science in Information Management and Technology with a minor in Information Technology, Design, and Startup in 2016 and a Master of Science in Information Management and a Certificate of Advanced Study in Data Science in 2018. Did, and graduated. Praise both times.

The iSchool featured Hatch’s story in 2016, when he was selected as a University Scholar, the university’s highest academic honor. He encourages current iSchool students to take advantage of the school’s curriculum flexibility and take elective courses that teach them something new, such as culinary arts, that they enjoy.

Hatch also advises students to stay positive and stay in touch with their professors and classmates.

“iSchool truly is a family. Syracuse has a special reputation for this, and certainly for good reason,” he said. “I’m really very grateful to Syracuse and happy to do anything to promote it, share my story, and help other people write theirs.”

Source: ischool.syr.edu