Entrepreneur and longtime political leader Frank L. Monzo Jr. dies at the age of 73

Frank L., 73, of Hayden Township. Monzo Jr., entrepreneur, longtime Democratic political leader and volunteer in Philadelphia and South Jersey, died of liver disease on Saturday, October 21, at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden.

Mr. Monzo became politically active as a teenager when he volunteered for Robert F. Kennedy’s presidential campaign in 1968. He became a local staff member, campaign manager, and special assistant to U.S. Representative Tom McGovern for George McGovern’s bid for the presidency in 1972. Foglietta in the 1980s, and was active in every campaign of former Philadelphia mayor and governor Ed Rendell from 1977 to 2006.

For more than three decades, he was a Pennsylvania State Committee member, a Philadelphia Committee member, and city ward chairman. He and his wife, Mary-Rita D’Alessandro, moved to Hayden Township from Philadelphia in 2002, and he became president of the Hayden Township Democratic Club and municipal co-chair of the township’s Democratic Party.

His family said in a tribute, “No one knew more than Frank about local politics on both sides of the Walt Whitman Bridge.” “He believed in civic duty and the power of politics to do good.”

Mr. Monzo and his wife, Marie-Rita D’Alessandro, were interested in politics and were married for 38 years… Read more Courtesy of the family

Mr. Monzo also served on the Hayden Township Planning and Zoning Board for nearly two decades and impressed neighbors and political supporters with his energy, leadership and strategic success. A colleague said, “Frank’s steady hand and complete focus on winning were testament to his ability to put the party and the organization above any personal gain.” “He was a fierce and strategic political competitor.”

His wife said: “He was a natural leader.”

As a businessman, Mr. Monzo founded Kimco Pest Control in Philadelphia in the 1960s. They closed it in 1992 after concerns about the chemical’s effects on the environment and reopened it in 2012 as Kimco Green Pest Control in Hayden Township.

He also served as chief operating officer at Marlton-based Computer Methods Corp. from 1985 to 2015, impressing colleagues with his business acumen and efficiency. His family said, “He could see the big picture and then, with laser-like focus, attend to the small details necessary to accomplish the goal.”

Mr. Monzo ran for a seat in the Pennsylvania State Senate in 1978… Read MoreCourtesy of the Family

Francis Lewis Monzo Jr. was born on December 22, 1949 in Philadelphia. He graduated from Bishop Newman High School and studied journalism for two years at Temple University and business administration and management for two years at Pennsylvania State University. He joined the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at Temple and later served in the Army Reserve.

He married Jean Faust, and had a daughter, Kim, and a son, Frank. After the divorce, he met D’Alessandro during a political campaign in 1977 and they married in 1985, and lived in Southwest Philadelphia before moving to South Jersey.

Mr. Monzo served as marshal for several Italian-American and New Year’s Day parades on Broad Street, participated on the Computer Methods softball team, and was active with the Bishop Newman Alumni Committee. He amassed a vast collection of sports and political memorabilia over the years, and treasures his Phillies season tickets from 1971.

He was a member of the Carter Center, Habitat for Humanity, and the Associated Humane Societies. He supported animal rescue efforts and adopted many of his pets.

Mr Monzo was active in politics for more than six decades. , …read more Courtesy of the family

“One of the greatest men I ever met,” a friend said in an online tribute. Another friend said, “Caring, kind and a wonderful mentor.” A colleague said: “I would trust Frank Monzo with my life.”

His wife said: “He had an amazing gift for knowing someone’s character. He influenced the lives of many people. He was extraordinary in every respect.”

In addition to his wife, children and ex-wife, Mr. Monzo is survived by two grandchildren and other relatives.

Services were held on 26 and 27 October.

Donations in his name can be made to Main Line Animal Rescue, 1149 Pike Springs Road, Chester Springs, PA 19425; and Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043.

When the Phillies won the World Series in 2008, Mr. Monzo celebrated heartily. …read more Courtesy of the family

