Entrepreneur, 14-year-old graduate paving the way for young STEM students

7 December 2023

editor’s Note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable Fall 2023 graduates.

The future is bright for Audrey Schlichting. Audrey Schlichting graduated this month with two graduate degrees – one in aeronautical management technology (professional flight) and the other in engineering (mechanical engineering systems) from the Ira A. Fulton School of Engineering – Barrett, The Honors College at ASU. With due respect. download full image

Schlichting graduated from Arizona State University magna cum laude in December with two bachelor’s degrees – one in aeronautical management technology (professional flight) and the other in engineering (mechanical engineering systems) from the Ira A. Fulton School of Engineering – and Barrett With honors from, The Honors College at ASU.

She has accepted a job as a flight deck crew operations engineer at Boeing Company in Washington state, where she will work on making airplane cockpits more ergonomic, efficient and elegant.

In addition to completing two degrees at ASU, Schlichting, who is from Ferndale, Washington, met the requirements and many hours of flight time to obtain certifications as a Commercial Single Engine Pilot, Commercial Multi Engine Pilot with Instrument Rating, and Part 107 Remote. Completed the training. pilot.

He also participated in the Grand Challenges Scholars Program at the Fulton School of Engineering, which encourages students to apply an entrepreneurial mindset to develop creative solutions to problems. His student team has designed a theoretical photosynthetic paint that could be applied to various outdoor surfaces to provide an alternative source of carbon sequestration through photosynthesis.

Schlichting also worked on an honors thesis titled “Manna: An Autonomously Guided Parachute Delivery System, an Automated, Low-Cost, Safe Airdrop System,” with Lucas Severinghaus, a fellow student and robotics major in the Barrett Honors College on the ASU Polytechnic campus. Consisting of a parafoil and guidance unit. She presented her project at the Barrett Honors College’s Celebrating Honors Thesis Symposium in April.

Audrey Schlichting

She received several scholarships, including the New American University Provost Award, the Angela LaClair Memorial Scholarship, the SP Roper Thunderbird Scholarship, the Evergreen State Award, the Michelle L. Chaudoin Scholarship, Justin and Natalie Firestone Scholarship for Entrepreneurship in Aviation, Joyce Corrigan Scholarship, and Barrett Domestic Travel Award.

Schlichting completed a summer internship as a quality engineer at Able Aerospace Services in 2021 and worked as a flight test engineer for Textron Aviation Defense in 2022.

She founded two student organizations, Poly on Wheels and the Polymetric Music Club, and was an active member and leader of Campus Ambassadors, a faith-based organization for students. Additionally, she was an advisor for professional flight students in the Barrett Honors College and a hall host on the ASU Polytechnic campus.

As Schlichting’s graduate career comes to a close, she looks back fondly on her experiences.

Q: What is an interesting moment, story or accomplishment in your ASU career?

Answer: Working for Textron Aviation as a flight test engineer, I had the opportunity to complete water training and ejection-seat training as part of my job.

Q: What was your “aha” moment when you realized you wanted to study the field you majored in?

A: I chose to double-major because of my love of aviation, inspired by the Civil Air Patrol, and my love of inventing, inspired by my father.

Audrey Schlichting emerges from the ground during water ejection seat training as part of her pilot training program. Photo by Anne Sipos

Q: What’s something you learned in the classroom or otherwise while at ASU that surprised you or changed your perspective?

A: While traveling to Mexico and Honduras on mission trips with Campus Ambassadors, I learned the importance of relationships, compassion, and true love for others. I also had the opportunity to start two clubs on campus during the pandemic, which showed how much we are relational creatures who long to be in community with each other.

Q: Why did you choose ASU?

A: I chose ASU because of the flying program, good flying weather, and the loving atmosphere I experienced on my initial visit.

Q: Why did you choose to stay at Barrett?

A: I am motivated by challenge and love to learn. The Honors College was a clear opportunity to push myself academically and pursue harder and more rewarding academics. I was introduced to the Barrett Honors College by a pamphlet in the mail, which led me on an introductory trip where I participated in the Barrett Overnighter program before the pandemic. I absolutely loved the community and driven environment.

Barrett has provided me with ample opportunities to further my career by funding my thesis research and funding to travel and represent ASU at the 2022 Society of Women Engineers Conference.

Q: What professor taught you the most important lesson while you were at ASU? What was that lesson?

A: Campus Ambassadors advisor Michael Dickens has been a mentor to me throughout my college career. He encouraged me, listened patiently, and walked with me through an incredibly difficult time at ASU. He showed me that being present in relationships with a patient listening ear, speaking lovingly to others, and walking in growing maturity with God are the greatest treasures, and he led by example. Thanks for reminding us what the best treasure is, Mikey.

Q: What is the best advice you would give to those still in school?

A: The academics will always be there, but the people you’re with won’t always be there. Be present, foster connections with others, and choose joy. It is an honor to go to school and receive education.

Q: What was your favorite place on campus, whether for studying, meeting friends or just thinking about life?

A: My favorite place on the ASU Poly campus is Nesbitt Plaza. From the corner of the plaza, I could see people walking through the campus, pondering what’s going on in life and reflecting in a peaceful and beautiful place.

Question: If someone gave you $40 million to solve a problem on our planet, what would you solve?

A: Being homeless in Seattle broke my heart. Three hundred and ten homeless people died in the Seattle area last year. Each of those men and women is the child of one parent. Their collective average age at the time of death is 48 years. With approximately 13,000 homeless people in Seattle and that number increasing rapidly every year, the death toll is only going to increase. Forty million dollars can be paid for an apartment complex housing about 300 people. What if it lowered the cost of living so much that the 300 people who died could have a chance at a new life? My heart yearns to restore the world.

Source: news.asu.edu