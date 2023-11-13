Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Felicia DellaFortuna as Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX) today announced the appointment of Felicia DellaFortuna as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 14. Will be effective from. , 2023. Ms. DellaFortuna BuzzFeed, Inc. She joined the company from , where she spent the past eight years, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer since 2020. She succeeds Alex McDonald, who will continue to work with the company as a strategic advisor. The role will focus on driving strategic initiatives and facilitating a smooth transition as Ms. DellaFortuna assumes the duties of Chief Financial Officer.

DellaFortuna is an accomplished finance leader with a demonstrated track record of profitably growing digital media companies, including most recently the acquisition of BuzzFeed, Inc. Including, where he led the recovery to reverse losses and drive diversified revenue growth, making the organization one of the first. Publicly traded pure digital media businesses seeking to achieve profitability. At BuzzFeed, DellaFortuna played a key role in developing strategies for monetizing and building brands from video, as well as diversifying revenue streams and driving synergy across business lines. He also led the organization’s corporate development which included the acquisitions of Complex Networks and HuffPost. Previously, DellaFortuna founded Vient Inc. and worked in the financial organizations of Simon Fuller’s XIX Entertainment. He began his career in the Transaction Advisory Services Group at Ernst & Young, has an accounting degree from Lehigh University and is a CPA.

Nick Bryan, Chief Executive Officer of Enthusiast Gaming, commented, “This is an important and exciting time for Enthusiast Gaming as we continue to deliver on our promise to build the largest gaming communities in North America and achieve profitability and expand. “We are moving forward on our strategy.” “We are transforming our company to leverage and scale the more than 56 million gaming enthusiasts in the United States who come to our sites, games and channels every month to play, learn, create and connect. There are, and we are doing so by continuing to discover. Cost-efficiency and consolidation in every area of ​​the business. Felicia is an experienced finance leader in digital media who will be a valuable partner as we execute on our strategic and financial plan to drive profitable growth. With that said, I’d like to thank Alex MacDonald for his years of service and dedication to enthusiast gaming. From day one, he has been instrumental in assembling the best collection of media and entertainment properties in the gaming industry and he will continue to be an asset to the business as he now turns his focus to strategic initiatives.

“I am excited for the opportunity to partner with Nick and his passionate gaming leadership team,” said DellaFortuna. “Gaming is the next frontier for digital and passionate gaming is a powerful platform for gamers and brands. With this, I look forward to helping the company drive profitable growth and take advantage of market opportunities. I look forward to partnering with the gaming community and adding value to such a fun and exciting sector.”

MacDonald commented, “I am honored to join my fellow enthusiasts in assembling the best collection of assets in the industry that have uniquely positioned the company for success.” Felicia’s deep digital media expertise will be a tremendous asset to help lead the company. The next phase of profitable growth. “She will be an integral part of the executive leadership team.”

About Gaming Enthusiasts

Enthusiast Gaming is North America’s leading gaming media and entertainment company, creating the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans around the world to connect and compete. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: Creators, Content, Community, Games and Experience, Enthusiast Gaming offers marketers a unique opportunity to create integrated brand solutions to connect with the coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary blend of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of today’s gaming enthusiasts.

Enthusiast Gaming – Nick Bryan, CEO

Investors: FNK IR – Rob Fink and Matt Chesler, CFA, [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

Source: www.bing.com