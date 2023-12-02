Entertainment One cuts workforce by 10 percent ahead of Lionsgate merger

Hasbro’s Entertainment One is cutting 10 percent of its workforce as a $500 million deal to sell the division to Lionsgate is set to close this month. hollywood reporter Has been confirmed.

It is understood that, prior to the combination of eOne and Lionsgate, possibly as early as the last week of December, eOne employees have been told who will be welcomed into the Hollywood studio following the closing of the sale agreement, and which employees will be hired by Lionsgate. Will not be taken. or may continue during a brief transitional period.

In June 2023, eOne cut its workforce by 20 percent as parent company Hasbro looked to reduce the toy maker’s overall costs and put its film and TV unit up for sale. Hasbro acquired the Toronto-based studio as part of a $4 billion all-cash transaction in 2019 and announced its intention to sell eOne in mid-November 2022.

Hasbro’s prior plans to expand the toymaker into a media contender with its own film and TV unit were left behind by newly installed CEO Chris Cox, leaving the company focused on becoming a digital gaming powerhouse. Active investors.

Lionsgate eventually stepped forward to acquire some of eOne’s assets, including a content library of approximately 6,500 titles and active productions for non-Hasbro owned IP. yellow jacket, beginner elementary And naked and scared franchise, as well as the even unscripted business.

The eOne film and TV business being sold also includes Hasbro’s interest in the Canadian film and TV operations of Entertainment One Canada Limited. Hasbro, in turn, will focus on branded properties after selling eOne. peppa pig, transformers And Dungeons & Dragons Because it wants to become a giant in digital games.

