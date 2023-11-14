Entertainment brands are the next retail media frontier, but how easy is it to sell?

Promoting a new yogurt in the dairy aisle makes sense, but what about when Sky buys in-store advertising at Waitrose? Asda, Boots and Co-op are taking advantage of this opportunity The Drum’s latest deep dive, The New Retail Landscape.

The retail media market divides brands into two parts. Endemic brands have long-standing relationships with retailers, while non-endemic brands are companies that are not native to retailers, such as entertainment and leisure.

Retailers are taking advantage of the opportunity and assessing the challenges for these new entrants into the retail media space.

Last month, Waitrose introduced its first non-grocery advertiser to its stores in partnership with Sky and Netflix. The deal sees both entertainment companies acquire branded free-standing displays in over 200 Waitrose stores. The ads promote the Sky Stream dongle, which has Netflix pre-loaded on the device.

As well as in-store advertising, the deal also includes messaging, digital out-of-home spots outside Waitrose stores and placement in Waitrose magazine, Waitrose Weekend.

TPF Partnership brokered the deal and Gil Williams, head of partnerships, told The Drum: “The retail space provides an exciting opportunity for entertainment brands to speak to consumers while they are out enjoying a meal at home alongside quality entertainment. “Are in the right mindset to think about it.”

According to Williams, buy one-get one free deals seem to be decreasing. “Retailers will need to deliver value in different ways and entertainment brands are well-positioned to do this and enhance the whole night out experience,” she says.

The opportunity to partner with non-CPG brands was unveiled at the Retail Media Summit UK last week, where retailers and agencies assessed the possibilities.

Steve Gray, head of retail media at Asda, tells The Drum that the retailer already has a “wide range” of non-native brands advertising on digital placements. Asda has done this with companies like Sky, for example, with the ‘Big Night In’ promotion where customers can buy a pizza and a side and a £5 Sky cinema voucher. “We’re starting to create packages that will be attractive to consumer service companies,” Gray says. “This is an important strategy for us.”

Despite the enthusiasm, there were retailers who reported challenges when working with these non-local companies. While Rosie Houston, head of Boots Media Group, expressed excitement about potential investment from the non-grocery category, she says commercial agreements are very different to those at Boots, with quid pro quo agreements being preferred.

She says: “They have a different set of standards they want to work with and it’s harder to activate in the store; “Compliance can be a little challenging, I think our existing customers are a little more used to working with us.”

Houston advises retailers to make sure any deal is complementary and meaningful to the retailer’s own brand. “It’s really important that we keep this at the forefront.”

In place of in-store advertising, Houston believes non-native partnerships can work better when both companies cut a first-party data deal. “They are primarily interested in your audience. If you can successfully set up a kind of first-party data engine, you can allow your client non-local access, but in a way that’s a little more manageable without those structural challenges.

The Co-op is another retailer “exploring” the opportunity to work with new types of advertisers, but its head of member rewards and retail media, Dean Harris, says making deals is complicated. “If you think about the grocery brands we do business with all the time, we have good relationships, trust, contracts in place,” he says. When it comes to non-grocery brands, he asks the question: “How do you get them that offer and how do you close the deal?”

For example, Tesco has established links with entertainment and leisure brands through its Clubcard rewards scheme, exchanging points for Merlin vouchers, says Harris: “At the Co-op, we look to Virgin Media or Don’t talk to Virgin Experience Days or Sky or Amazon. We’re not in that area, so it’s tough. There’s an opportunity to do that, but at the moment we have a lot of work to do to focus on originals. [growing] A list of good ideas.”

Read more from The Drum’s latest deep dive, The New Retail Landscape.

Source: www.thedrum.com