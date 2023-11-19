Enterprising entrepreneurs invited to participate in the annual UHI business competition

Click here to sign up for our free newsletters!

Aspiring entrepreneurs with innovative start-up ideas are being invited to apply for next year’s UHI Business Competition – with prize money worth over £8000.

The long-running annual competition is now open to entries from all over 16s living in the Highlands and Islands, Moray, Argyll and Perthshire, as well as all students studying in a UHI partnership.

Previous winners are Thomas Eccles and Jack Marley McIntyre, STEAM Coordinator and Technologist at UHI Inverness.

Now in its 18th year, the competition searches for and supports people with entrepreneurial ideas to help them take the first steps to starting their own business. All finalists receive feedback from some of the top entrepreneurs and business advisors in the region.

The top prize in the 2023 competition went to Thomas Eccles, of Nethybridge, founder of FlyHighland Ltd, who impressed the judges with his ambitious plan to set up Scotland’s first net zero airline to provide affordable and sustainable flights across the Highlands and Islands.

Mr Eccles, who won a combined legal and accountancy package worth over £1000, invested the prize money into a new website soon to be launched and is in discussions about a feasibility study which will be carried out in partnership with UHI.

Their pitch outlined their plan to improve flight connections by working with a leader in aerospace concepts to operate aircraft using hydrogen propulsion from Wick Airport.

He said: “Winning the UHI Business Competition has brought laurels to the project. I also gained valuable experience in pitching a business idea and overall it was a very good experience. I’m delighted to support the search for the next winner and I would say to anyone thinking of applying, ‘To win it you have to be in it.’

The competition is run by Create, the Highlands and Islands Hub of Enterprise and Innovation, based at the Center for Living Sustainability at UHI Inverness. Create aims to inspire and support employees, students, graduates and businesses to develop entrepreneurial behaviors and skills for life, work and self-employment.

Professor Chris O’Neill, Principal and Chief Executive of UHI Inverness, said: “Our competition recognizes the importance of fostering the entrepreneurial spirit and highlights the potential of ideas to drive economic growth. It also underlines our commitment to nurture local talent and provide a platform for individuals to transform their ideas into reality.

“It is open to aspiring entrepreneurs from all walks of life, and we are looking for ideas that have the potential to make a lasting impact. It’s not just a competition; This is an opportunity to be part of a community that values ​​creativity, collaboration and forward thinking.”

The closing date for entries is noon Tuesday, April 18, 2024. 15 of the entries will be shortlisted and the finalists will be invited to meet the competition judges at the UHI Inverness campus to present their ideas on final day on Wednesday, 22 May.

Jack Marley McIntyre, STEAM Coordinator and Technologist at UHI Inverness, won the Best Cultural and Environment award and £1000 on the final day in May this year. Their idea is to create a social enterprise to create the Rose Street Roundhouse, a permanent events venue in the center of Inverness.

Jack said: “The competition is a fantastic opportunity for members of the public to bring an idea to life; Be it an innovation, a good cause, a solution to a problem, or whatever they are passionate about, and develop it as a future business.

“Bringing this passion to reality and competing against successful and fellow passionate entrepreneurs for the opportunity to finance an idea is an exciting experience. It’s also an opportunity to build resilience, as it’s both exciting and a little nerve-wracking! But at the end of the day, you can say, ‘I did it, I’m making it a reality.’

“The competition has allowed us to have fantastic discussions about this concept with local champions of live music and national experts in green built environment and technology. We’ve also invested in expanding our 3D printing capacity to support local STEM and STEAM efforts and local artists.

Once again there will be special cash prizes of up to £3000 for the best engineering and computing ideas, these awards will be sponsored by the Engineers in Business Fellowship, a charity that promotes the importance and value of business education for engineers and computing students .

New sponsors for next year’s competition are Codebase, the UK’s largest technology incubator based in Edinburgh, and the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Mark Sutherland, Head of Highlands and Islands Regional Engagement at Codebase, said: “We are delighted to sponsor this year’s UHI Business Competition. Entrepreneurship is at the heart of the Highlands and Islands’ economy, with huge amounts of innovation, creativity and problem solving.

“This is a great opportunity for students, staff and the region’s communities to have their business ideas supported by the Create team and the wider UHI stakeholder network. As a UHI alumnus, I can appreciate the value of the support the organization can offer. “I know. Provide, and it’s a pleasure to be able to help Create compete in the UHI Business Competition this year.”

The UHI Business Competition is organized by strategic partners Create, UHI and UHI Inverness, with additional funding from The Apprentice Store, Engineers in Business Fellowship, Harper Macleod LLP, Johnston Carmichael, The Northern Innovation Hub and Whyte & Mackay, Techscaler/Codebase And get support. and Royal and Bank of Scotland.

Applications must be made online at createhighland.com/learners/competitions.aspx by noon on April 18, 2024.

