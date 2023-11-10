November 10, 2023
Entergy Transfers offers high yield vehicles for all investors


Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is a $90 billion enterprise value MLP midstream company that operates in the gathering and processing of oil, natural gas and NGLs, midstream services, long-haul intrastate and interstate pipelines, and commodities across the United States. Export. The majority of their business comes from NGL transportation and services and midstream operations. Growing through acquisitions, Energy Transfer has become the epitome of hydrocarbon transportation with 30% of domestic and over 40% of export capacity. Throughout this report, I will discuss recent acquisitions, new market opportunities, and different types of trading options. I recommend buying ET units with a price target of $16.06/unit. I also provide a buy recommendation on their perpetual preferred shares, both series C (ET.PR.C) and series D (ET.PR.D), recommending a buy equivalent to a yield of 10.14%.

