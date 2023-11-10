Entergy Transfers offers high yield vehicles for all investors

sniping

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is a $90 billion enterprise value MLP midstream company that operates in the gathering and processing of oil, natural gas and NGLs, midstream services, long-haul intrastate and interstate pipelines, and commodities across the United States. Export. The majority of their business comes from NGL transportation and services and midstream operations. Growing through acquisitions, Energy Transfer has become the epitome of hydrocarbon transportation with 30% of domestic and over 40% of export capacity. Throughout this report, I will discuss recent acquisitions, new market opportunities, and different types of trading options. I recommend buying ET units with a price target of $16.06/unit. I also provide a buy recommendation on their perpetual preferred shares, both series C (ET.PR.C) and series D (ET.PR.D), recommending a buy equivalent to a yield of 10.14%.

acquisition

Energy Transfer acquired Lotus Midstream on May 2, 2023 for $1.5b, split between $930mm cash and $574mm ET units. Lotus Midstream owns the Centurion Pipeline System, a 3,000-mile crude oil storage and transportation pipeline that extends from southeast New Mexico through the Permian Basin in west Texas to Cushing, Oklahoma. The collection lines in this pipeline system expand Energy Transfer’s network and provide additional connections to major hubs, including Midland, Colorado City, Wink, and new connections in Cushing and Crane.

corporate report

On August 16, 2023, Energy Transfer announced the acquisition of Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) for 2.07 units for each CEQP unit outstanding, which was worth $2.8b at the time of announcement. The deal closed on November 3, 2023, with all CEQP shares being converted into ET shares. Crestwood’s business focuses on gathering and processing (G&P) in the Williston, Delaware and Powder River valleys. The Crestwood acquisition comes with some strong customers in their basin outlays, including Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Devon Energy (DVN) in the Williston Basin, ConocoPhillips (COP) and Marathon Oil (MRO) in the Delaware Basin, and Occidental Petroleum (OXY). Are included. ) and continental resources in the Powder River Basin.

corporate report

Crestwood’s assets in the Willison and Delaware Basins are well-positioned to work together with Energy Transfer’s long-distance pipelines, downstream fractionation capacity at Mont Belvieu and their hydrocarbon export capacity from their Nederland terminal and the Marcus Hook complex in Texas and Pennsylvania . The deal is expected to generate $40mm annual run-rate cost synergy in addition to other benefits from the combination.

corporate report

These acquired assets significantly complement Energy Transfer’s pipeline systems and improve their G&P exposure in the Bakken Basin.

corporate report

operations and financial

Energy Transfer manages operations across multiple segments, including intrastate, interstate, midstream, NGL and refined products, crude oil, and separate investments in Sunoco and USAC. Interstate transportation and midstream services are their highest yielding segments, each earning EBITDA margins of 80% and 78% respectively for FY2012. Midstream services are those that transport hydrocarbons from the wellhead to a larger vein pipeline, whether interstate or intrastate. Interstate Transportation and Storage, as the name suggests, delivers natural gas on its long-distance pipeline system to trading centers including the Cushing and Henry hubs. Midstream and interstate services earned Energy Transfer $3,210mm and $1,753mm aEBITDA for FY22. Total aEBITDA for FY22 came in at $13,093mm, with management guiding FY23 to end up between $13,500 – $13,600mm, a modest 3-4% increase. Management has raised guidance estimates from a month earlier to September guidance, including the remaining two months before the Crestwood acquisition.

Operations in Q3’23 were significantly impacted by a non-operating litigation-related loss of $625mm as a result of legal matters (covered below). Overall operations performed exceptionally well, in line with management’s expectations for the year. On a follow-on basis, Energy Transfer is on course to meet management’s AEBITDA estimate of $13.5 – $13.6b. Much of this is due to the significant increase in volume. For the first 9 months of FY23, Intrastate experienced a 3% increase in the volume of natural gas transported through its efficient Oklahoma Intrastate Transmission System and Texas System as well as higher gas volumes from the Haynesville Shale. Crude oil also experienced higher transportation volumes, which increased by 5.6 mmbbl/d compared to 4.6 mmbbl/d in the same period last year. The majority of these volumes resulted from greater flows through the Texas Pipeline System, the Bakken Pipeline, as well as the acquisition of Lotus properties and the Centurion Pipeline System, which extends through the Permian from New Mexico to Cushing, Oklahoma.

export potential

Energy Transfer’s Gulf Run pipeline was placed in service in late fiscal year 2012. This 42″, 1.65 Bcf/d capacity pipeline transports natural gas from the Haynesville Basin through Louisiana to the Gulf Coast for LNG export. The Gulf Run Pipeline already has 1.1 Bcf/d capacity for Golden Pass LNG 20- The capacity is committed annually. Joint venture between QatarEnergy and Exxon. The pipeline is fully subscribed in 2025 when the Golden Pass LNG export terminal begins operations and Energy Transfer plans to add an additional 1 Bcf/d of capacity through gas compression. Management could loop the Gulf Run pipeline, adding an additional 2bcf/d of capacity. For those who have read my previous work on natural gas producers, Comstock (CRK) Southwestern (SWN), and Chesapeake (CHK) are investing heavily in the development of natural gas production in the Haynesville/Bossier Basin. Overall, Energy Transfer is responsible for 20% of global NGL export capacity and 40% of US NGL export capacity.

corporate report

loan

As of Q3’23, Energy Transfer has $48.08b in debt obligations with a total annual rate of return of 5.25%. Using past data, net debt/AEBITDA is currently 3.53x. Energy Transfer is starting to feel the effects of our high rate market as the rate on repaid loans stood at 4.50% at the beginning of November and new loans to cover their credit facility as well as repayments of current maturities were issued. Energy Transfer issued $4 billion in new issuances in October with an average rate of 6.33%.

corporate report

Looking ahead to 2024, Energy Transfer will face 5,175mm of debt maturities across the year.

corporate report

The average rate on debt coming off their balance sheet over the next year is ~5.20%, which is significantly lower than the debt being issued to replace these issuances. The total cost of debt outstanding by Energy Transfer on subsidiaries is ~4.60%, excluding recent issues. The new issues will raise the overall rate to 5.26%. Note that this does not include collateral and equity investments, only loans earmarked for direct energy transfers. It is clear that as rates set by the Fed remain high for a longer period of time, businesses like Energy Transfer that rely on loans for growth and capital investment will find themselves in a more challenging business environment.

Management is actively paying down its revolver with a portion of new issues. According to their Q3’23 report, the firm has $2.85b of outstanding borrowings on their five-year credit facility, of which $1.55b consists of commercial paper. The average cost of these outstanding borrowings is equal to 6.29%, which is slightly lower than the average cost of their new issuances. My guess is that management is being proactive in refinancing its credit facility to prevent the risk of another rate hike.

Both Sunoco and USAC have borrowings of $647mm and $813mm outstanding on their respective credit facilities. The rates are significantly higher than Energy Transfer at 7.34% and 7.99% respectively.

how to trade

corporate report

Owning ET units comes with a lot of benefits but can also pose some challenges for those using taxable accounts. Because the units are partnership units, dividends are taxed as ordinary income and will inadvertently increase your reportable annual income. My recommendation would be to place these units in a tax-advantaged account such as a ROTH/Traditional IRA or equivalent vehicle. In addition to owning standard units yielding 9.40% at the time of this writing, Energy Transfer has a large list of outstanding preferred shares that offer rich returns with minimal volatility or dilution.

Starting with common units, ET has steadily increased its dividend distribution and is now back to its pre-pandemic level of $0.31/unit. It gives a yield of 9% on an annual basis. On average, this is on the higher end of the spectrum for midstream companies.

corporate report

Given the firm’s strong growth through acquisitions and its dividend growth target of 3-5%, we can indicate some pricing expectations to adjust for future growth. Using a 4% dividend growth rate and a 12% discount rate, we can value ET units at $16.06/unit. I provide ET with a buy recommendation.

corporate report

The alternative option is to purchase preferred shares. At this time, the Series C and Series D perpetual preferreds have converted to their floating rate which yields higher than their fixed rate at 10.14% and 10.35% respectively.

corporate report

The nominal payout for this should be ~$2.50/share at the current rate. The floating rate is dependent on the 30-day SOFR rate which is now 5.35%. As for the spread on SOFR, the breakeven SOFR rate to match the fixed rate would be 2.60%, which is significantly lower than the current federal funds rate. Depending on where we are in the economic cycle and if the Federal Reserve keeps rates high for a long time, this enduring favorite could pay well in a fixed income portfolio. As it stands, I offer a buy recommendation for the Series C and Series D once and for all.

Corporate Report – Sensitivity Analysis

Source: seekingalpha.com