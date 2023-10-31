Enter an abandoned amusement park to solve a scary mystery in this upcoming installment of indie psychological horror

Image from lo-fi retro horror game Crow Country.

Players who equally love games like Resident Evil and Control, not to mention the recently released Alan Wake 2, should keep their eyes on the indie that recently arrived on Steam: Crow Country. It’s an indie horror game with that shadowy aesthetic of the PSX era that channels not only early survival horror like Resident Evil, but also the more esoterically weird and scientific scares of games like Parasite Eve.

Thus, the game description: “The year is 1990. Edward Crow has disappeared. The owner of ‘Crow Country’, he has not been seen since he unexpectedly closed his park two years ago. The silence is broken when a A mysterious young woman named Mara Forrest heads into the middle of an abandoned theme park to find him.”

The screenshots and trailer show off both wobbly, zombie-like enemies as well as grotesque biological horrors. The developers say, “Crow Country’s story explores the idea of ​​reckless human greed and unforgivable sin.” It will also feature an exploration mode where you won’t be attacked, for those who quite like these kinds of stories but don’t like survival horror gameplay.

I find the trailer and screenshots appealing as they have the same aesthetic as the original Final Fantasy 7. However, on top of that, they are very well filtered – fog, pixelation and lighting enhance the aesthetic rather than the aesthetic. Water it down or hide technical limitations. Also, one screenshot has a nice map of the theme park that hints at a type of map game that requires you to retrace familiar ground again and again. An attractive concept to me.

Developed by indie studio SFB Games, Crow Country doesn’t have a release date yet – it’s only listed as Coming Soon on Steam. SFB had previously developed games like Haunt the House, Detective Grimoire. SFB is also behind Tangle Tower, which we called one of the best spy games on PC and which you can read a little more about here.

You can find Crow Country on Steam. It doesn’t have any release date yet.

