Enphase declines as revenue falls amid ‘substantial’ demand impact

(Bloomberg) — Shares of solar equipment maker Enphase Energy Inc. fell after the company reported lower revenue amid a “substantial” decline in U.S. and European demand that is likely to last into next year.

The company said in a statement Thursday that third-quarter sales missed estimates and were down 13% from a year earlier. U.S. revenues, which fell 16% from the previous quarter, were reduced by higher interest rates and California’s recent changes to how solar homeowners are compensated for excess power sold to the grid. European sales performed even worse, falling 34% compared to the previous period.

The company also projected fourth-quarter revenue of $300 million to $350 million, well below the consensus estimate of $577 million. Shares fell 17% in after-market trading.

This news has come amid the impact of heavy selling on the solar sector. Shares have fallen in recent weeks on fears that higher interest rates will hurt sales of residential and commercial solar projects alike. Enphase makes microinverters and batteries to pair with solar panels.

Enphase Chief Executive Officer Badri Kothandaraman said demand should begin to recover in the second quarter of 2024. The European market is working through an oversupply of equipment that has built up following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a resulting surge in natural gas prices that has led to a rush of orders. Solar arrays, he said during a call to discuss earnings.

The US market outside California is already stabilizing, he said. California sales will recover over time, Kothandaraman said, as utility rates rise and installers learn how to apply the new compensation rules to potential customers.

“There is huge potential in the second half of 2024,” he said in a phone interview. “We are not waiting for the market to come back. We are diversifying into other countries. “We are introducing new products.”

