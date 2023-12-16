Enovix: Watch For The Short Squeeze (NASDAQ:ENVX)

December 17, 2023
Investment thesis

This article will explore Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) and their pioneering work in advanced battery technology, particularly their silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries with innovative 3D cell architecture. I’ll discuss the transformative impact of this technology across different industries including both consumer electronics and electric vehicles. I will highlight their strategic advancements, financial health, and sector recognition, which, in my opinion, all point to a promising future. While talking through the competitive risks and production challenges, I’ll explain why Evonix’s unique positioning makes it an enticing option for forward-thinking investors; thus my rating of a strong buy.

Price / Sales (FWD)

EV / Sales (FWD)

Price / Book (FWD)

Enovix

538.09

486.92

17.98

Sector Median

1.36

1.73

2.57

