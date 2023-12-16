Enovix: Watch For The Short Squeeze (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Just_Super

Investment thesis

This article will explore Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) and their pioneering work in advanced battery technology, particularly their silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries with innovative 3D cell architecture. I’ll discuss the transformative impact of this technology across different industries including both consumer electronics and electric vehicles. I will highlight their strategic advancements, financial health, and sector recognition, which, in my opinion, all point to a promising future. While talking through the competitive risks and production challenges, I’ll explain why Evonix’s unique positioning makes it an enticing option for forward-thinking investors; thus my rating of a strong buy.

Introduction

Enovix Corporation, creating advanced battery technology, is revolutionizing the sector with its silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries featuring a groundbreaking 3D cell architecture. This innovation dramatically enhances battery energy density and safety, setting a new standard in battery performance. The extended battery life and high-end efficiency are due to the integration of silicon in the anode, which is a leap forward. Evonix is not just innovating; it’s transforming the way we think about energy storage. The company’s strategic approach intertwines technological development with scalable production solutions, meeting the growing global demand for high-performance energy storage.

Current Financials

In my opinion, Enovix Corporation presents a compelling investment opportunity, especially considering its recent financial performance and future outlook. The company’s third quarter of 2023 results and management commentary reflect strategic direction and strong financial health that is depicted from CEO Dr. Raj Talluri and CFO Farhan Ahmad, which lays the base of my strong buy thesis.

Firstly, the financials are promising as the company reported record product revenue in Q3; this was mainly driven by the U.S. Army contract and the acquisition of Routejade. The acquisition was a strategic move, which vertically integrated their manufacturing process and opened up new revenue streams. Moreover, the realignment of their Fremont facility to focus more on R&D and customer qualifications will save them $22 million annually, which creates a significant impact. What is quite reassuring also is that they ended the quarter with a healthy $370 million in cash and equivalents.

Looking ahead, revenue is predicted to be in the range of $3 million to $4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, indicating a continued upward trajectory. This growth is expected to accelerate in 2024 and beyond as the company begins high-volume manufacturing in Malaysia. Enovix is at the forefront of the growing smartphone battery market due to their higher energy density and the need for more efficient power sources in increasingly powerful devices. Dr Talluri pointed out that this is particularly relevant given the stagnation in battery energy density growth. Enovix’s technology promises to break this stagnation, offering a significant competitive advantage.

Management’s confidence in the company’s trajectory is another positive sign. Dr. Talluri’s commentary about their competitive position in energy density and consumer electronics being better than when he joined the company is a strong endorsement of their technological progress and market potential. Moreover, the company’s focus on key, high-volume customers in the smartphone, PC, and EV sectors aligns with a strategy to maximize revenue and profitability.

However, it’s essential to acknowledge the challenges as well. The battery technology market is competitive, and Enovix must continue to innovate and scale up production to maintain its edge. Additionally, the company’s transition to high-volume manufacturing in Malaysia will be a critical phase to monitor (which we will discuss more later on), as it will be a significant determinant of their ability to meet rising demand.

I think that the combination of strong financials, strategic acquisitions, technological edge, all coupled with a focused market approach solidifies my strong buy recommendation for Enovix Corporation. Their ability to navigate the complexities of high-volume manufacturing and maintain technological leadership will be key to their continued success.

A New Plant, More Recognition, And A Short Squeeze

To begin with, Enovix, as mentioned in their earnings call, is planning to begin high-production in Malaysia with their new facility. The government and Enovix have agreed to build a $1.23B manufacturing plant, per the Malaysian Investment Development Authority. The investment will span over 15 years and enhance the overall economic landscape for Malaysians through high-quality employment opportunities and external spillover impact for the local communities. I believe this represents a long-term commitment to the region, reflecting Enovix’s ambition to expand its global footprint and influence in the battery technology market. This move not only boosts Enovix’s manufacturing capacity but also diversifies their operational locations, enhancing resilience and flexibility. The facility’s placement in Malaysia, a key Southeast Asian hub, offers access to a growing market and efficient supply chains, which reinforces my strong buy rating.

Following, the recognition of Enovix’s CEO, Dr. Raj Talluri, as Executive of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group, heavily increases my confidence in the company. This award highlights more than Talluri’s individual achievements; it reflects the progressive leadership and strategic direction steering Enovix forward. This is a strong indicator of the company’s innovative abilities and overall potential due to the notable acknowledgment. Such industry-wide recognition for leadership and technology not only reinforces my strong buy thesis but also suggests that Enovix is destined for market leadership and success, marking it as a particularly promising investment opportunity. Also, Enovix was honored at CES 2024 as an Innovation Awards Honoree, which again highlighting my conviction in its investment potential. This accolade at a globally respected tech event emphasizes their leadership in the battery technology field. The award itself is great, but it helps position Enovix as a standout player. The recognition at CES, known for showcasing groundbreaking technologies, signals that Enovix is potentially an industry disruptor. It’s less about keeping pace with the field but driving innovation, which is something I look for as an investor. I think this enhances the company’s market visibility and credibility, which could translate into increased demand and investment value.

Moving on, Enovix’s selection for the FDA-approved Accurate Meditech ‘Mini’ signifies yet another moat. FDA approval is a wonderful accomplishment since it highlights the reliability and safety of Enovix’s batteries, which is a big factor. This endorsement opens doors to new markets and strengthens trust in their technology. It’s not just a product fit; it’s a testament to Enovix’s commitment to quality and innovation, enhancing its current standing in diverse industries and solidifying its competitive edge.

Lastly, Enovix is significantly shorted with 26% interest, positioning it for a potential short squeeze, given its positive momentum. There are about 43.62mm shares shorted, so a short squeeze will occur when highly shorted stocks suddenly increase in value, forcing the short sellers (usually large hedge funds) to buy back shares, propelling prices even higher. Enovix’s recent honorary announcements, like the CES 2024 Innovation Award and its CEO’s recognition, could shift investor sentiment favorably. As the market acknowledges Enovix’s advancements in battery technology, any upward price movement might prompt a short-covering frenzy. I believe this scenario offers a promising investment decision for those bullish on Enovix as this is backed by a company with strong fundamentals and opportune growth.

Risks: A Strategic Shift And Operational Challenges

While Evonix’s prospects are bright, challenges remain. The battery technology market is fiercely competitive, and Evonix’s transition to high-volume manufacturing is critical. Potential risks include production scale-up challenges and financial pressures due to increased capital expenditures. Enovix’s strategic realignment of its Fremont facility, shifting focus from manufacturing to innovation, raises some risks that shouldn’t be overlooked in my investment analysis. Firstly, the significant reduction of the workforce by approximately 185 personnel, including over 125 contractors, could impact the company’s operational efficiency in the short term. This workforce reduction is part of a broader shift from a horizontal to a vertical business strategy, concentrating on a smaller group of large customers requiring custom cells. While this may streamline operations and reduce costs in the long run, it also increases dependence on a limited customer base, which could be risky if demand fluctuates or if relationships with these key customers falter.

Furthermore, Enovix produced approximately 24,000 small cell units in the third quarter of 2023, lower than the management’s guidance of 36,000 cells, signaling potential issues in meeting production targets. This could be a red flag for investors looking for consistent and predictable growth. Enovix’s transition towards producing for larger custom cell customers, like the U.S. Army, suggests a shift in product focus which might not yet be proven in the market.

The expected restructuring charges of approximately $2.5 million and accelerated depreciation expenses of around $36 million also indicate significant financial impacts due to these strategic changes. These expenses could weigh on the company’s financial performance in the short term.

On the flip side, bull cases of Enovix’s strategy, like myself, would argue that the shift to a vertical business model and the focus on larger customers position the company to capitalize on more lucrative and stable contracts. The move to centralize R&D in Fremont while shifting high-volume manufacturing to Asia could also lead to innovations that keep Enovix competitive in the rapidly evolving battery technology market. In my opinion, this strategic realignment, though initially costly, will set Enovix on a path to long-term success by focusing on high-value, high-demand areas in the battery market.

What Is The Value And Future Direction?

To begin with, I would like to look at Enovix through a point and figure chart in the traditional three box reversal method. In the figure below, I would like to direct our attention to the farthest right side of the graph where we can observe that there is a vivid trend of an increasing stock price over the past 2 months. This company, from a technical standpoint, has continued to tick higher by 1 notch (as viewed by the X’s) in this time frame. The support line has also continued to grow higher by one notch (as viewed by the O’s) within the same period. Now, as we zoom out to look at the bigger picture, we can see that currently we are at a significant dip from two peaks. After understanding this chart method, I predict that by year end we touch $14.00 and within 6-7 months we are bumping up against $20.00.

ENVX Point & Figure (Stock Charts)

Following, while Enovix’s valuation metrics on Seeking Alpha, specifically the forward Price to Sales ratio at 538.09, are not just high but stratospheric when compared to the sector median of 1.36. This disparity isn’t a deterrent for me but a clear indicator of the growth potential the market expects from Enovix. It’s an unspoken narrative of future prospects rather than current standings, and it’s definitely a component of why I’m bullish on the stock.

The forward EV to Sales ratio at 486.92 further cements my strong buy thesis. It tells me that the market sees Enovix’s innovative battery tech as a game-changer, poised to disrupt the sector and capture a significant market share. This ratio is the market’s vote of confidence in Enovix’s ability to scale and capitalize on the burgeoning demand for advanced energy solutions.

Lastly, the forward and trailing Price to Book ratio of 17.98 reflects a valuation much higher than the company’s book value. This is common in tech-forward companies where intangible assets hold immense potential. Below I have added a table to visually interpret the data we have just discussed.

Price / Sales (FWD) EV / Sales (FWD) Price / Book (FWD) Enovix 538.09 486.92 17.98 Sector Median 1.36 1.73 2.57

Click to enlarge

Despite the apparent underperformance in these Seeking Alpha metrics, I view Enovix as a company with significant upside, underpinned by its future capabilities and unique chart trend rather than its current overvalued metrics. The innovative techniques by Enovix is truly why the stock stands out to me as a compelling investment opportunity.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Evonix Corporation emerges as a standout investment opportunity in my analysis. Their innovative silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries, featuring a unique 3D cell architecture, are set to transform the energy storage landscape across various sectors. This article has highlighted Evonix’s strategic advancements, solid financial health, and notable industry recognitions. Despite facing manufacturing and operational risks, Evonix’s unique technological edge positions it favorably in the market. For investors seeking opportunities in cutting-edge technology with promising growth potential, Evonix represents an exciting, forward-looking choice.

Source: seekingalpha.com