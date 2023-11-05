Enjoy your Chicken Noodle Soup with Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Sauce

Bowl of chicken noodle soup – Wsmahar/Getty Images

Chicken noodle soup is pure comfort food, but its flavor can be a little bland. Good News? It is very easy to make this dish spicy. Sofritos can add aromatics and fresh herbs, Thai curry paste can give your soups a tangy twist, and fresh jalapeño slices can add a jolt of heat. But, when you want extra flavor and spice in a single ingredient, use chipotle peppers in adobo sauce.

Chipotles are basically the same thing as jalapeños – the former is simply a dried and smoked version of the latter. Adobo sauce is usually made from tomato sauce, paprika, bay leaves, onion, garlic and oregano. When eating a chipotle dipped in this liquid, you’ll get a smokiness, a slight sweetness, and of course the heat that these peppers are known for. Since there are two completely different versions of chipotle jalapeño, you can expect the same level of spiciness when you use them. They range from 2,500 to 10,000 units on the Scoville scale, so they are considered medium-hot peppers. When you add adobo-infused chipotle to your chicken noodle soup, you’ll give your dish a burst of heat and spicy flavor.

How to Add Chipotle Peppers to Adobo Sauce in Your Soup

Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce – Hortiimage/Shutterstock

Whether you’re making your own chicken noodle soup at home or buying a can from the store, adding chipotle peppers to adobo sauce is very easy. If you’re choosing the former option, you can also add the chili to your broth after you’ve sautéed your vegetables and aromatics. If you choose the latter option, add your chipotles immediately when you start heating the soup on the stove. In advance, you’ll want to chop the peppers – and be sure to leave them vibrant rather than patted dry. You can also add that delicious spicy liquid directly to your soup or use it to marinate your chicken before cooking. Feel free to use any combination of chopped chipotles and adobo sauce, keeping in mind that the chili will retain more heat.

If you’re making your dish in a slow cooker, add the chili or sauce (or a little of both) directly into the pot with all of your other ingredients, including the chicken. Since chipotles in adobo sauce can be quite hot, start with a small amount, a few tablespoons. If your tongue can take it, you can pour in an entire 7-ounce can. Your soup will remain bland.

