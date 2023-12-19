BATAM, Indonesia, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Batam Marriott Hotel Harbor Bay invites you to experience a dazzling Christmas at Goji Kitchen & Bar, a celebration full of delectable joy.

Enjoy a festive feast: Explore Batam Marriott Hotel Harbor Bay’s dazzling Christmas dinner with a wide selection menu at Goji Kitchen & Bar.

Experience the magic of Christmas with our specially prepared Dazzling Christmas Dinner at Goji Kitchen & Bar, priced at an attractive IDR 788,000 per person. Enjoy a delectable culinary journey with a sumptuous spread of festive dishes with 10 stations to choose from. Enjoy the bounty of the sea with select dishes such as Grilled Salmon with Miso Butter Sauce and several selections of premium meats and sweet dishes such as Roast US Ribs Eye, thoughtfully-crafted by our skilled chefs to enhance your Christmas celebration. Have been prepared with understanding.

The dazzling Christmas dinner at Goji Kitchen & Bar offers a festive atmosphere filled with live musical entertainment, creating a joyful atmosphere for guests to enjoy the spirit of the season. Enjoy soulful tunes and holiday classics performed by talented musicians, while you taste each delicious meal. Adding to the festive atmosphere, guests will be mesmerized by whimsical Christmas carols, creating a truly magical experience that resonates with the joy and warmth of the holiday season.

For those seeking an intimate and memorable Christmas celebration, reservations can be made for The Dazzling Christmas Dinner at Goji Kitchen & Bar by contacting +62 813-7850-8181.

For more information, please visit www.batammarritt.com or call +62 778 5707999. Also, connect with Batam Marriott Hotel Harbor Bay on Facebook and Instagram @batammarriotharbourbay.

