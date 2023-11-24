November 24, 2023
‘Enjoy Bitcoin under K’ – PlanB pushes for 0K average BTC price by 2024


One of the crypto industry’s household names says Bitcoin (BTC) buyers should enjoy the chance to add to their stack below $40,000.

one in Post On November 24 on

PlanB: Time is running out at $40,000 resistance

PlanB believes Bitcoin is destined to rise far above its recent 18-month high, and it is time to increase BTC exposure below $40,000.

Known for his optimistic stance on long-term BTC price growth, PlanB used real price data to support the bulls’ case.

The real value is the actual range of Bitcoin – the total price at which all BTC last moved – divided by the current supply. It is currently slightly below $21,000.

The bottom of a Bitcoin bear market is identified by the spot price falling below the realized value, while the spot market begins after crossing the two-year and five-month realized price levels. These refer to the actual price of coins that were minted in the last two years or last five months – the “small” coins.

BTC/USD is now once again above all three realized price iterations.

“Enjoy Bitcoin under $40,000 while it lasts,” PlanB commented on the attached chart.

Bitcoin real price chart. Source: PlanB/X

When asked if the market should expect lower levels from here, assuming PlanB will not be made, he simply said expected Average BTC price at least $100,000 between 2024 and 2028 – Bitcoin’s next halving cycle.

Bitcoin holders staked six figures

While PlanB has drawn criticism over stock-to-flow — and admitted that Bitcoin failed to live up to its expectations during its 2021 bull run — six-figure predictions for the next cycle are becoming increasingly common.

Related: Will Bitcoin Hit $1M After ETF Approval? BTC price predictions vary wildly

As Cointelegraph reported, these are converging around the $130,000 focus area by the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, a halving in April 2024 should yield returns of about $46,000, further analysis said.

Earlier this month, PlanB described Bitcoin as being in a “pre-bull” phase, with its actual launch still pending.

This article does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. Every investing and trading move involves risk, and readers should do their own research when making decisions.

Source: cointelegraph.com



