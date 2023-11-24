One of the crypto industry’s household names says Bitcoin (BTC) buyers should enjoy the chance to add to their stack below $40,000.

PlanB: Time is running out at $40,000 resistance

PlanB believes Bitcoin is destined to rise far above its recent 18-month high, and it is time to increase BTC exposure below $40,000.

Known for his optimistic stance on long-term BTC price growth, PlanB used real price data to support the bulls’ case.

The real value is the actual range of Bitcoin – the total price at which all BTC last moved – divided by the current supply. It is currently slightly below $21,000.

The bottom of a Bitcoin bear market is identified by the spot price falling below the realized value, while the spot market begins after crossing the two-year and five-month realized price levels. These refer to the actual price of coins that were minted in the last two years or last five months – the “small” coins.

BTC/USD is now once again above all three realized price iterations.

“Enjoy Bitcoin under $40,000 while it lasts,” PlanB commented on the attached chart.

Bitcoin real price chart. Source: PlanB/X

When asked if the market should expect lower levels from here, assuming PlanB will not be made, he simply said expected Average BTC price at least $100,000 between 2024 and 2028 – Bitcoin’s next halving cycle.

Bitcoin holders staked six figures

While PlanB has drawn criticism over stock-to-flow — and admitted that Bitcoin failed to live up to its expectations during its 2021 bull run — six-figure predictions for the next cycle are becoming increasingly common.

As Cointelegraph reported, these are converging around the $130,000 focus area by the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, a halving in April 2024 should yield returns of about $46,000, further analysis said.

Earlier this month, PlanB described Bitcoin as being in a “pre-bull” phase, with its actual launch still pending.

IMO Bitcoin is currently in a pre-bull market (yellow) and is headed towards a full-blown bull market (red, after the halving unless the first ETF approval occurs). Note that I’ve changed the colors and stage names again to better align with the S2F model:

pre-bull

Bull market

east bear

bear market pic.twitter.com/tmayjteVWv – PlanB (@100trillionUSD) 19 November 2023

