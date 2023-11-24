‘Enjoy Bitcoin under $40K’ – PlanB pushes for $100K average BTC price by 2024
One of the crypto industry’s household names says Bitcoin (BTC) buyers should enjoy the chance to add to their stack below $40,000.
PlanB: Time is running out at $40,000 resistance
PlanB believes Bitcoin is destined to rise far above its recent 18-month high, and it is time to increase BTC exposure below $40,000.
Known for his optimistic stance on long-term BTC price growth, PlanB used real price data to support the bulls’ case.
The real value is the actual range of Bitcoin – the total price at which all BTC last moved – divided by the current supply. It is currently slightly below $21,000.
The bottom of a Bitcoin bear market is identified by the spot price falling below the realized value, while the spot market begins after crossing the two-year and five-month realized price levels. These refer to the actual price of coins that were minted in the last two years or last five months – the “small” coins.
BTC/USD is now once again above all three realized price iterations.
“Enjoy Bitcoin under $40,000 while it lasts,” PlanB commented on the attached chart.
Bitcoin real price chart. Source: PlanB/X
When asked if the market should expect lower levels from here, assuming PlanB will not be made, he simply said expected Average BTC price at least $100,000 between 2024 and 2028 – Bitcoin’s next halving cycle.
Bitcoin holders staked six figures
While PlanB has drawn criticism over stock-to-flow — and admitted that Bitcoin failed to live up to its expectations during its 2021 bull run — six-figure predictions for the next cycle are becoming increasingly common.
As Cointelegraph reported, these are converging around the $130,000 focus area by the end of 2025.
Meanwhile, a halving in April 2024 should yield returns of about $46,000, further analysis said.
Earlier this month, PlanB described Bitcoin as being in a “pre-bull” phase, with its actual launch still pending.
IMO Bitcoin is currently in a pre-bull market (yellow) and is headed towards a full-blown bull market (red, after the halving unless the first ETF approval occurs).
Note that I’ve changed the colors and stage names again to better align with the S2F model:
pre-bull
Bull market
east bear
bear market pic.twitter.com/tmayjteVWv
– PlanB (@100trillionUSD) 19 November 2023
