Enjin removes 200 million NFTs from Ethereum

Enjin recently planned the most extensive NFT migration away from the Ethereum blockchain. This significant change involves the transfer of a staggering 200 million NFTs to the newly established Enjin blockchain. This change is not just a change in the digital space. This represents a seismic shift in the blockchain landscape. Additionally, it includes assets from thousands of creators.

Immediate benefits for NFT holders: A seamless transition

NFT owners can instantly claim their digital assets on the Enjin blockchain. This process is streamlined through Enjin Wallet, where a simple click on the “Claim” button does the rest. Migration brings with it many immediate benefits.

Enjin has introduced network-wide Fuel Tank, a feature offering free transactions in its ecosystem for three months. This incentive is a game-changer, making NFT transactions more accessible to a wider audience.

An important aspect of this migration is the implementation of enforced on-chain royalties. This mechanism ensures that creators receive fair compensation for their work, which is an important step in recognizing and evaluating the creative process in the digital sphere.

Furthermore, Enjin’s robust API and development platform is poised to revolutionize token integration into mainstream gaming. This simplifies the development process, paving the way for a more seamless incorporation of NFTs into popular games.

A testament to innovation and user experience

Enjin’s move away from its legacy solutions is a testament to its commitment to community progress and its ambition for mass-market success. Only by focusing on continuous innovation, improved technology and user experience can Web3 penetrate the global gaming market, which has more than three billion gamers.

This migration was a huge undertaking, involving convertible and non-fungible tokens from the Ethereum, Polkadot and Enjin blockchains. The successful migration, supported by the solid support of holders, secures the new Enjin blockchain and broadens the scope of its governance.

Enjin’s decision to develop its own blockchain dedicated to NFTs is significant after six years of innovation on Ethereum. The pursuit of scalability and affordability in Web3 gaming motivated the move.

An optimized infrastructure for scalable gaming

Enjin’s infrastructure has been carefully designed to enable games to scale effectively, meet mass market demands, and overcome the limitations of traditional blockchain infrastructure. This unique approach is important to accommodate the needs of the growing gaming community and developers.

The Enjin blockchain, a special fork of the Polkadot network, tackles scalability issues directly. It offers low transaction fees of only $0.005, which is a competitive edge in the blockchain sector.

