Enjin: Migrating 200M NFTs reshapes Web3 gaming

Enjin moved 200 million NFTs from Ethereum to its Enjin blockchain, opening up new opportunities for Web3 gaming.

Enjin Blockchain offers features like built-in royalties and seamless NFT transfers, enhancing the user experience.

Enjin’s “Fuel Tank” feature subsidizes gas fees, making NFT participation more accessible and attractive to users.

In an unprecedented move, Enjin, a leading non-fungible token (NFT) platform, has recently completed the seamless migration of over 200 million NFTs from Ethereum and its sidechains to its own Enjin blockchain. This significant change has far-reaching implications for the NFT ecosystem, paving the way for increased functionality and opening up new opportunities for Web3 gaming.

Enjin Unleashing the Power of Blockchain

Enjin’s journey towards building its own blockchain culminated in the successful transfer of over 118 million NFTs from Ethereum’s mainnet, as well as an additional 101 million NFTs from the Ethereum sidechain known as Jumpnet, to the Enjin blockchain. This move solidifies Enjin’s position as a leading force in the NFT sector.

NFT-focused features and enhanced user experience

Enjin Blockchain has introduced a number of innovative features aimed at revolutionizing the NFT landscape. By embedding NFT transfers and royalty enforcement into the underlying code of the blockchain, Enjin enables creators and users to experience a new level of seamless interaction with digital assets. Notably, the integration of built-in royalties ensures that creators receive their fair share in subsequent NFT sales, thereby fostering a fair and sustainable ecosystem.

Fuel Tank: Empowering Developers and Users

Enjin’s transition to its blockchain also brings about the introduction of “fuel tanks”, an unprecedented feature that allows developers to subsidize gas fees for users. This innovative approach reduces the financial burden of transaction costs, making NFT participation more accessible and attractive to enthusiasts. To celebrate the launch, Enjin is offering users free transactions in its ecosystem for three months, further increasing the appeal of the platform.

The future of blockchain gaming

Taking a deeper look at the potential impact of Enjin’s migration, industry executives consider the future of blockchain gaming and the catalysts driving Web3 adoption in the gaming sector. Bartosz Skwarzek, founder and CEO of G2A Capital Group, emphasizes that improvements in accessibility and user interface will play a key role in attracting a broader gamer audience to the Web3 paradigm.

Entering the global gamer market

Rene Stefancic, COO of Atlas Development Services and a key contributor to Enjin Blockchain, explains that the transition to a different blockchain has the potential to unlock the huge global gamer market, which includes three billion people. This migration positions Enjin as a catalyst for Web3 adoption and new frontiers in the gaming industry.

Enjin’s unique migration approach

Oscar Franklin Tan, Chief Financial Officer of Atlas, highlights Enjin’s innovative approach to NFT migration, which aims to prevent the excessive gas fees associated with transferring more than 200 million NFTs. Enjin Blockchain Instead of requiring users to burn their Ethereum-based NFTs before issuing NFTs, Enjin opted for a snapshot system. This new process enables users to claim Enjin Blockchain NFTs by signing in with their Ethereum wallet, eliminating the need for gas payments.

While this approach provides a cost-effective solution, it is important to note that Ethereum-based NFTs will continue to exist on previous networks. Ensuring a smooth transition, creators should request holders not to trade Ethereum versions and recognize Enjin blockchain versions as the official ones.

NFTs and Web3 Shaping the Future of Gaming

Enjin’s transfer of over 200 million NFTs to its dedicated blockchain represents a significant milestone in the development of the NFT ecosystem. By introducing innovative features, reducing costs, and empowering creators and users, Enjin is at the forefront of shaping the future of NFTs. This bold move sets a new standard for blockchain-based digital assets and solidifies Enjin’s position as a leader in the rapidly growing blockchain landscape.

conclusion

Ultimately, Enjin’s move to its own blockchain marks a paradigm shift in the NFT industry. With its NFT-focused features, advanced user experience, and commitment to Web3 adoption, Enjin has revolutionized the way creators and users interact with digital assets. This transformational change establishes Enjin as a major player in the NFT space and leads the gaming industry into an exciting new era of possibilities.

