Enjin introduces fuel tanks with 3 months subsidy

Enjin has teased that it will be launching Fuel Tanks as soon as December this year, making them fully usable in the Enjin wallet. The launch will be network-wide, accompanied by a celebration that will bring zero transaction fees to community members. Enjin will, without a doubt, impose some restrictions in this regard.

Although the restrictions are not completely public, Enjin has shared the benefits that the fuel tank brings to a variety of users in the community.

For example, NFT collectors can trade without worrying about transaction fees. Similarly, NFT creators can create and distribute non-fungible tokens through Enjin Beam and NFT.io without incurring transaction costs. Game studios can process NFT drops without gas.

Having said that, it is interesting to note that the Enjin community is the first to experience the power of the fuel tank on a full scale.

What makes it interesting for users from different backgrounds is that they can subsidize their services with zero transaction fees. For example, developers can use in-app monetization models such as subscriptions or microtransactions to cover expenses. Customers will be able to easily use Enjin’s blockchain, and there will be plenty of revenue for the applications.

Fuel Tank enables developers to access whitelisted callers and whitelisted collections and maximize fuel burn per transaction, among other features.

Fuel subscription services allow gamers to subscribe to services and have all their needs met at no extra cost. All they need to do is select the appropriate plan and sign up using a supported payment method, and they’ll never have to think about gas again.

The main business model of subscription-based games is to launch subscription features to cover their expenses. In return, players get the best experience in exchange for trading their tokens with developers.

Fuel tanks can be tokenized by setting up the required token rule. After this, they can create NFTs and sell them effectively to cover the expenses. Developers can also set up a store where customers can make purchases with credit cards. Some platforms that are already practicing this are Shopify and Webflow.

Users get the benefit of seamlessly connecting to the Web3 world. The development comes days after Enjin upgraded its website to revive plans for mass adoption. According to the announcement, Enjin took six years to complete its ecosystem. It did wonders by creating a complete Web3 ecosystem for enterprises, which now includes wallets, blockchains, marketplaces, and APIs, among other elements.

Studios want to provide the best experience for their gamers, and one way to achieve this is by integrating what works best. Upgrading the website is one way to go, especially if it can accelerate mass adoption.

Returning to fuel tanks, Enjin is subsidizing transaction fees for the next 3 months after achieving network-wide deployment of enterprise fuel tanks.

Source: www.cryptonewsz.com