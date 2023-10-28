Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 27, 2023

Operator: Welcome to Eni’s 2023 Third Quarter Results Conference Call hosted by Mr. Francesco Gattei, Chief Financial Officer. For the duration of the call, you will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] I am now turning you over to your hosts to begin today’s conference. Thank you.

Francesco Gattei: Good afternoon and welcome to the Eni third quarter and nine month 2023 results conference call. The energy market remains volatile, but at Eni our focus is on delivering results in all scenarios, as well as pursuing our long-term strategy. The Q3 sees us achieve both of these things successfully. Before diving into the numbers, I want to highlight the key strategic accomplishment for the quarter. We are developing and strengthening core businesses such as E&P and GGP and taking the opportunity to build new relevant businesses such as Plenitude, Enelive, Biochemicals and CCUS to meet the challenge of changing energy markets. Upstream, in August, we began production of Ballein offshore Ivory Coast, less than two years after discovery, combining world-class exploration efficiency with a development strategy focused on time-to-market and value maximization. There is evidence of integration.

Production from Beeline contributed to this quarter and year-over-year growth and its phased growth is a key element in our current four-year plan of 3%, 4% growth. This approach continues to deliver. So we are pleased to exceed our full year target of 700 million BOE of discovered resources. The recently announced Genge North Discovery Offshore Indonesia is rated as the largest provider in the industry in 2023. In fact, with Nargis announced earlier this year, Annie currently has two of the top five. I will revisit Gang in more detail later. Meanwhile, we are also upgrading our upstream portfolio. Following the divestiture of mature Congolese assets earlier this year, in September, we announced the sale of our Nigerian onshore production company, NAOC.

At the same time, we are advancing our agreed purchase of Neptune, a portfolio that represents an extraordinary achievement for us. Neptune’s completion is on track for Q1 2024. Genge and Neptune will be important contributors to the shifting balance of our upstream portfolio towards gas. Getting the full value of our equity production is of course important and so we are pleased to announce new LNG supply agreements with Congo, Qatar and Indonesia over the past few days. We have seen really positive progress as we work to establish a leading CCUS position. Our Bacton UE project was awarded a CO2 assessment and storage license by the UK Government, while we also agreed a deal with the UK for the world’s first asset-based regulated CCS business model for our operated High Net project.

We are also very active in energy development. Our team met with many of you in September to update you on our unique biorefining consent strategy. We are also pleased to confirm an agreement to locate development operations of a new biorefinery in South Korea, supporting the strong global growth target in that business. Additionally, this month we closed the purchase of Novamont, furthering Versalis’ progress in specializing its portfolio in the growing market of biochemicals and bioplastics. And now group the results. Strong segmental EBIT from each of our core businesses resulted in Group EBIT of over $3 billion for the quarter, driven by E&P and $11 billion over the nine months. Including associates, the company’s pro forma EBIT was EUR4 billion in the quarter and EUR14 billion in the nine months.

With a tax rate in the mid-40% commensurate with oil prices, business performance and associate contributions. Net income for the quarter was EUR1.8 billion, resulting in nine-month net income of EUR6.6 billion. We continue to have excellent cash conversion. Underline three quarters of cash flow from operations of EUR3.4 billion and EUR12 billion. The $9 billion for nine months is on top of our historical performance, with organic free cash flow to date of approximately $6.2 billion, which covers our 2023 distribution. We accelerated share buybacks this quarter, repurchasing €600 million, which means we repurchased more than 2% of our shares in the year-to-September. And our buybacks will continue at a rapid pace in the fourth quarter.

Year-over-year sharing issues are down about 6%. September also saw the first payment of a EUR0.94 quarterly dividend. As expected, capex of $1.9 billion in the quarter reflects lower spending compared to the first half. We have also made the second payment in relation to the PBF joint venture this quarter. And even as we invest organically and across the portfolio and buy back shares, the balance sheet with leverage remains in exceptionally good shape. [indiscernible] A 15% change from the second quarter and only a modest increase over last year. Let us now take a look at the business segment’s performance quarter. First of all take natural resources. As I noted, with the start-up of Ballen, upstream production averaged 1.635 million barrels per day, up 4% year over year, but higher production in Algeria, ramp-ups in Mexico and Mozambique, compared to last year. Later there was recovery in Kazakhstan. And planned cuts.

Higher production and higher oil prices helped increase EBIT to €2.6 billion euros, up 26% quarter-on-quarter, and together with our upstream satellites where we generated adjusted EBIT of €3.4 billion euros. As we said, GGP had a soft quarter. The second half of the year is benefiting from less available portfolio flexibility and there may be fewer opportunities for optimization due to narrowing spreads. As promised, I want to focus more on our recently announced Geng North discovery in the Kutei Basin offshore area of ​​Indonesia. It is worth refreshing on the main features of our exploration strategy as Gange North is a good example. Our focus is on gas. We want a larger equity share that allows us greater control over the project and the option of early valuation through our dual exploration strategy.

We leverage existing infrastructure closely, thereby leveraging time to market and reducing development costs and increasing value. Our uniquely powered in-house development process helps us optimize time to market and as a result, Eni is not only consistently the leading global explorer in multiple basins among our peers, but also offers the best full cycle returns. Particularly in terms of Genge, this is a very significant discovery with 5 TCF of gas and 400 million barrels of condensate, which is equivalent to about 800 million barrels of oil equivalent recoverable volume. This is the year of the industry’s biggest breakthrough yet. Well the productivity, confirmed by DST, is excellent. After completing the Neptune purchase, Eni will have an 88% stake.

Field development of this scale will require some new infrastructure, including a floating production unit, but this can now be adapted as a new app development and can be built on our recently acquired IDD acreage. Reserves may include up to an additional 5 TCF. Furthermore, the proximity to the infrastructure of the existing Bontang LNG plant, which has available capacity, makes the development highly efficient and provides high prices for the gas. Last but not least, it is also worth noting the discovery, exposure and further, multi-TCF exploration potential in the area. Therefore, based on scale, participation level, development efficiency, market access and cycle time, Geng Anyi is a very worthwhile addition to the future upstream project pipeline. And now turning towards energy development.

A strong SERM refining margin and higher refining availability, as we anticipated on our second quarter call, combined with EBIT of $328 million for a good quarter from conventional refining, versus a loss in the second quarter, scenario impact on the year. -It has decreased to some extent every year. Not fully reflected in SERM. Similarly, the strong outlook and better utilization and seasonal general improvement in marketing in Venice and Gela have led to a 270 million EBIT result from any live. We were also pleased to book the first contribution of positive net income from our biorefinery joint venture with PBF at the Chalmette Refinery in Louisiana, well ahead of our original plan. And as a reminder, the income from investments in downstream is primarily our stake in the ADNOC refinery.

Versalis is being hit by weak demand, higher energy costs and intense competition in the chemical sector. This emphasizes the importance of the recently completed Novamont acquisition with our intention to shift toward niche and sustainable chemistry activities. Now it is important to say that even though the energy market remains so challenging, Plenitude is meeting or exceeding all of its operational and financial targets, which confirms the strength of a unique and integrated business model. EBIT for Plenitude for the quarter was $180 million, which equates to EBITDA of $280 million. As well as power, EBIT of 219 million was up 23% year-on-year, despite significant results from open market power sales in 2022. With the strong contribution of retail and significant growth in renewable electricity sold, we now expect Plenitude 2023 EBITDA to be 30% higher than original guidance.

Start-up offshore wind production at the Dogar Bank and photovoltaics in Kazakhstan emphasized operational momentum, while the agreement agreed by the GreenIT Plenitude joint venture with CDP to develop four new photovoltaic projects in Italy also added to the medium-term progress . This distinctive growth profile will continue to be a hallmark of Plenitude as we double 2023 EBITDA by 2026, reach 7 GW of renewable capacity as well as grow customers to over 11 million and charging points to over 30,000 by the same date. Will go. This prompts me to update the guidance for 2023. We have lowered our full-year guidance for oil and gas production to 1.64 to 1.66 million barrels of oil equivalent, representing 2.4% year-over-year and four-quarter growth at the midpoint. The exit rate increased by about 5% year-on-year.

We can confirm our GGP guidance in the range of EUR2.73 billion. We are increasing pro forma adjusted downstream EBIT from $0.8 billion to $1 billion, reflecting the strong third quarter and improved outlook for the final quarter in both conventional biorefining. This is part of the continuing challenging situation facing Versalis. EBITDA within the downstream Enliven pro forma has been increased to EUR0.9 billion from earlier guidance of more than 1 billion. As we’ve outlined, we’re also raising our full-year guidance for Plenitude EBITDA to approximately $0.9 billion. With this change, we now expect replacement cost CFFO to be approximately EUR 16.5 billion, up from EUR 15.5 billion previously, and EBIT to be approximately EUR 14 billion, up EUR 2 billion from our mid-year outlook. Is.

We are on track to meet all of our core targets, despite the weak outlook, and plan to deliver approximately $2.6 billion of additional underlying EBIT with improved business performance at ENI. Our planned buyback remains at 2.2. And while we continue the spread to complete by April 2024, we are also accelerating its pace in the last month of 2023. With our dividend of EUR0.94 per share for 2023, our distribution is equivalent to 33% of expected cash flow from operations. We expect the capex to be approximately 9 billion to 5% lower than our initial plan with the price based on the exact figure depending on the timing around project activity. What this means is that we will continue to expect leverage to be in the 10%, 20% range. Finally, we will continue to deliver excellent operating and financial results and strategic progress.

We can reinvest in the business for future value and maintain a flexible financial position in volatile times. Meanwhile, we are also making changes, building on our strengths and developing new lines of business as opportunities arise. This concludes my prepared remarks and along with Annie top management, I am ready to answer your questions.

