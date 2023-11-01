Enhanced EZCheckPrinting business software now available to entrepreneurs with no hidden fees

Version 9, the latest version of the popular ezCheckPrinting software, will print unlimited checks to unlimited accounts with no recurring or hidden fees.

With the latest ezCheckPrinting software, entrepreneurs can easily print checks to pay bills, print blank checks to fill out manually and print draft checks to get paid more easily.

Customers can download the trial version from here. Software is also available for Mac (sold separately).

According to customers’ request, we improved ezCheckPrinting to version 9 with:

Enhancements made for Windows 11 compatibility and latest printer drivers

Compatibility updates for QuickBooks Online and the latest QuickBooks

Note fields now support multiple rows

Improved logo and signature functionality for easy data sharing

Maximum salary amount increased from $9,999,999.99 to $99,999,999.99

Introduction of new password protection feature in network version

Designed with ease of use in mind, ezCheckprinting software is straightforward and user-friendly. Unique features of this MICR and laser check writing and printing software include:

Print checks on blank check stock or print pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-the-middle, or check-on-bottom and three per page formats

Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look in Company Check

No limit on the number of accounts that can be used

Print unlimited number of checks

Add a second signature line for peace of mind and security

Include signature image on checks to save check signing time

Customizable report features that are easy to use

Save time by printing bulk checks with one click

Starting at just $49 for a single installation (we offer discounts for multiple installations), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any size business and supports all popular brands of laser printers (most of which can print bank-accepted MICR numbers ) and is compatible with special MICR printers. , Additionally, there are never any recurring charges or hidden fees associated with the program.

HalfPriceSoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, accounting software, 1095 forms. Are included. Software and ezACH Direct Deposit Software. HalfPriceSoft.com’s software is trusted by thousands of customers and will help business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected]halfpricesoft.com

