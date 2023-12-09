English winemaker Chappell doubles in travel retail after AIM listing

Chapel Down CEO Andrew Carter wants to more than double international business by 2026.

chapel down

UK sparkling wine producer Chapel Down is set to expand its retail footprint, initially through the travel channel, as it plans to double the size of the business over the five years from 2021 to 2026 and lure new investors into the AIM market. Is moving forward.

England’s largest winemaker, founded in 2002, began trading on AIM operated by the London Stock Exchange on Thursday, moving from the AQSE Growth Market. The entire issued share capital was 159,253,885 ordinary shares at £0.05 each.

Chapel Down CEO Andrew Carter said in a statement,Who has 0.19% shares,said the decision to list on AIM reflects the maturity of the business it founded in 2002 and its ambitious growth plans. He commented: “Chapel Down has benefited greatly from its AQSE listing over the past 20 years as it has evolved from a start-up in an embryonic industry to England’s leading and largest winemaker. AIM’s move will attract a broad group of leading producer investors to the world’s newest global wine region.

Chapel Down has had a fairly consistent track record of profitable growth over the past few years and under Carter’s tenure (CEO from September 2021), the company has been on a growth track ahead of other English sparkling wine producers such as Balfour, Gusborne and Nyetimber.

There has been a particular focus on brand building through partnerships with the England and Wales Cricket Board and high-profile sporting organizations such as Ascot Racecourse and events such as the Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race. The company claims its brand awareness was 37% as of June this year, with 60,000 visitors a year for winery tours and tastings at its home in Tenterden, Kent in southeast England. The region has become the country’s sparkling wine hub and a challenger to Champagne, according to many wine experts.

retail strategy

On the retail front, Chapel Down will remain a UK-led business for the foreseeable future. Currently over half of sales are through major British supermarkets such as Tesco and Waitrose, and the other 15% from approximately 2,000 on-trade establishments; Mainly hotels and bars.

Direct-to-consumer e-commerce and winery tours account for 25% of revenue, while a small 4% comes from international markets. “We want to increase that to about 10% by 2026,” Carter told me. “We see a huge international opportunity as we increase the production of our vineyards.”

In the interim, the UK travel retail channel will be the brand’s shop window to international consumers. As of now, Chapel Down is listed among major international airports like London Heathrow, London Gatwick, London City and London Luton. Next year, 10 more locations will be added in an agreement with Avolta. Carter said cruise lines are also targets.

Prior to the export promotion, Chapel Down would rely on travel channels and major sporting events to get its name across to a global audience, particularly in markets such as Scandinavia and the United States.

The company leases and sources 1,023 acres of vineyards, of which 750 acres are fully productive. After selling 1.4 million bottles of wine in 2022, production will be increased through new plantings. Carter said: “We had a record 2023 harvest, with tonnage 86% higher than 2022 and 75% higher than the previous record posted in 2018. This is part of our vision to double the size of the business by 2026. “Will underline the strategic ambition.”

The bumper 2023 harvest is expected to produce approximately 3.4 million bottles of sparkling and still wine.

