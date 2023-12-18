Engagement ring sales surge as Christmas lights provide 'better photos'

Couples sharing their photos online include social media influencers Eloise and Tom Holland-Hair – Emma Olivia

Jewelers have said more young couples are getting engaged this Christmas because festive decorations make for better social media photos.

According to retailer John Lewis, sales of engagement rings are up 85 percent this December compared to last year and diamonds remain the most popular stone.

Lizzie Hannaford, jewelery buyer at John Lewis, said: “With more Christmas lights in towns, villages and historic properties across the UK, there are plenty of romantic backdrops for a dazzling proposal that looks – as well as feels – magical.

“#Engagement has now been viewed over 18.5 billion times on TikTok, it’s definitely the perfect moment to share special moments on social media.”

Jessica Flynn-Allen of Jewelers Jessica Flynn said she’s seen a 12 percent increase in rings purchased this autumn, and sales aren’t slowing down ahead of the Christmas holidays.

She said: “Last year we saw a lot of young couples, people going on trips to see the Christmas lights. He was in his mid-twenties.”

The jeweler said couples were telling him Christmas was the perfect time for a big engagement, and young couples were often combining the festive season with the holidays for proposals.

She said one man had said he was taking himself to the Edinburgh Christmas Market to find a beautiful place to propose to his partner, while others had traveled to Chatsworth House in Derbyshire for Christmas lights.

Ms Flynn-Allen said: “We had a couple last year who went to one of these country house light shows, and he proposed in a light tunnel and they made this beautiful Instagram reel and it was shared on their social It was covered in media.

“It was a very impressive style proposal. It was really about public space and the imagination created in that moment.

It comes as jewelers told the Telegraph last month that many Generation Z couples were choosing second-hand rings because of environmental or ethical concerns.

Old rings were formerly considered bad luck because the jewelery was associated with a relationship that might end badly. Used rings are often cheaper than new rings, but gems tend to cost less than rings purchased new.

It’s not just young people who are taking advantage of the opportunity to question Christmas. Nikki Valens, 58, was proposed to by her now husband on Christmas Day in 2015.

She said: “I was flattered that he asked, but I didn’t expect this, so it made me a little nervous. Remember, the ring was in a box, within a box, within a box, etc., so by the time I got to it I had guessed it.’

recommended

‘My daughter expects me to pay for her wedding, because I loaned her £300,000. should I?’

Read more

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com