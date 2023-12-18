With a price-to-earnings (or “P/E”) ratio of 30x Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) could be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of the companies in the United States have a P/E ratio of less than 16x and even more have a P/E of less than 9x. Not unusual. However, we’ll need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is any rational basis for the extremely high P/E.

Enerpac Tool Group has been performing quite well recently, with its earnings growth in positive territory compared to the declining earnings of most other companies. The P/E is likely high because investors believe the company will continue to weather broader market headwinds better than others. If not, existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the sustainability of the share price.

Is there enough growth for Enerpac Tool Group?

There is an implicit assumption that a company must outperform the market in terms of P/E ratio, such as Enerpac Tool Group, to be considered fair.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 188% last year. The latest three-year period has seen overall EPS growth of an excellent 965%, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would likely have welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking at the outlook, the only analyst tracking the company estimates growth of 47% next year. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is projected to expand by only 10%, which is much less attractive.

In light of this, it makes sense that Enerpac Tool Group’s P/E is above most other companies. Shareholders are apparently unwilling to sell something that is potentially looking towards a more prosperous future.

Final Conclusion on Enerpac Tool Group’s P/E

We would say that the power of the price-to-earnings ratio is not primarily as a valuation tool, but to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We establish that Enerpac Tool Group maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecasted growth, which as expected, exceeds the broader market. At this stage investors feel that the potential for earnings decline is not large enough to justify a low P/E ratio. Under these circumstances it is difficult to see a significant decline in the share price in the near future.

Having said that, be careful Enerpack Tool Group 1 showing warning signs In our investment analysis, you should know about it.

