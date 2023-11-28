Energy stocks help S&P/TSX composite gain, US markets rise

TORONTO – Canada’s main stock index rose Tuesday as strength in energy and base metals helped offset weakness in the rest of the market, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 4.11 points at 20,036.77.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 83.51 points at 35,416.98. The S&P 500 index was up 4.46 points at 4,554.89, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 40.73 points at 14,281.76.

The financial subgroup was a big drag on the broader index.

Scotiabank shares closed more than four per cent lower on Tuesday after it reported lower fourth-quarter earnings, driven by higher loan loss provisions.

The results reflect Canadian consumers’ increasing sensitivity to the high interest rate environment, said Philip Pettersson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management.

“Higher rates are impacting consumers, particularly households whose mortgages are coming up for renewal,” he said.

The rest of Canada’s biggest banks are scheduled to report earnings later this week.

“I think Scotia won’t be the only bank to increase loan loss provisions,” Pettersson said.

He said he thinks Canada is currently in a mild recession focused on the consumer and housing markets as higher interest rates drive up mortgage costs.

“Bank earnings are likely to reflect this.”

On Thursday, Statistics Canada will release GDP data for September and the third quarter. The agency’s preliminary estimate released last month showed the economy shrank at an annual rate of 0.1 percent in the third quarter

With the Canadian economy coming off a negative second quarter, if the third quarter also saw a contraction, it would mark a technical recession – a marked difference from the continued growth of the US economy.

The US Conference Board’s November survey of consumer confidence, released Tuesday, came in stronger than analysts expected.

The American consumer has proven more resilient than the Canadian one, Patterson said.

“Canadian consumers experience interest rate increases much more rapidly than in the United States due to the nature of our mortgage market,” he explained.

Because of this, Pettersson expects the Bank of Canada to cut rates before the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2024.

“Given the strength of the US economy, I don’t think the Fed will be in a hurry to cut interest rates,” he said.

“Canada increased first, Canada is going to cut first.”

The Canadian dollar traded at 73.63 cents US, compared with 73.34 cents US on Monday.

The January crude oil contract was up US$1.55 at US$76.41 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 11 cents at US$2.84 per mmBtu.

The February gold contract was up US$27.20 at US$2,060.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at US$3.84 a pound.

– With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com