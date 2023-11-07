TORONTO – Canada’s main stock index fell Tuesday, led by losses in the energy sector, while U.S. markets rose as the Nasdaq led gains.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 168.35 points at 19,575.59.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 56.74 points at 34,152.60. The S&P 500 index was up 12.40 points at 4,378.38, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 121.08 points at 13,639.86.

Leslie Marks, chief investment officer of equities at Mackenzie Investments, said the market is still digesting last week’s news.

The US Federal Reserve announced last week that it was keeping its key overnight rate steady, although it left the door open to more rate hikes if necessary to curb inflation.

“We had a good run in equities after the Fed meeting last week,” Marks said.

“Interest rates continue to fall across the yield curve,” he said.

U.S. Treasury yields continued to edge lower on Tuesday and several big tech companies helped lead Wall Street’s gains.

But falling oil prices in Canada had an impact on the market. Oil fell below US$80 a barrel, and the energy index on the TSX was down 3.77 percent.

Marks said the decline was likely due to general concerns over an economic slowdown. He said the recession is good news for investors worried about interest rates, but bad news for oil prices.

“Oil is a commodity that has cyclical demand characteristics. And so any outlook in terms of a slow economy means there will be less demand for oil,” he said.

Third quarter earnings are in on the Bay and Wall Street. Most big U.S. companies have beaten estimates so far, but Marks said investor reaction to the earnings pace hasn’t been very positive.

“The interesting thing we’re seeing is that when companies meet expectations, the stock doesn’t react in a material way. But when they meet expectations or miss expectations, it has a very negative impact on share prices.”

The Canadian dollar traded at 72.67 cents US, compared with 73.12 cents US on Monday.

The December crude contract was down US$3.45 at US$77.37 a barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 12 cents at US$3.14 a mmBtu.

The December gold contract was down US$15.10 at US$1,973.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down four cents at US$3.68 a pound.

– With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com