Energy reinsurance market faces unexpected challenges despite initial optimism: WTW

In a surprising turn of events, the impact of reinsurance market dynamics on direct customers within the energy sector has not played out as expected, according to the latest findings in the October 2023 Energy Market Review by WTW.

At the beginning of the year, insurers were bracing themselves for the consequences of challenging treaty renewals, anticipating that there would be increases in reinsurance costs that would inevitably be passed on to direct customers.

Discussion of the seriousness of the conditions and the financial implications for insurers dominated market sentiment.

As the first quarter progressed, differences in reactions between different markets became apparent.

Insurers with multi-class reinsurance programs covering downstream and upstream operations, and those with whole account programs including aviation, found themselves particularly affected.

Geopolitical uncertainties arising from the Ukraine crisis added complexity, particularly in the aviation sector due to political violence.

However, insurers with energy-specific treaties experienced a more moderate impact, except in the case of Gulf of Mexico windstorm coverage, which emerged as the hardest-hit area during the January 1 treaty renewal. The increased costs were passed on directly to customers in the sector.

Despite concerns about the potential severity of increases in reinsurance costs, the overall impact on treaty renewals was not as severe as initially anticipated. However, many insurers had to accept significantly higher retentions, impacting their financial outlook.

Due to the timing of these renewals, accounts quoted and maintained before the treaties were finalized missed potential adjustments based on increased costs.

It is anticipated that the full market reaction to the 2023 renewal will only become apparent in late 2023, once underwriters assess their full-year numbers, including the impact of increased retention levels. This may lead to changes in rating conditions in 2024.

As discussions begin for the 2024 treaty renewal, it is expected that the upstream energy portfolio will not be treated differently.

Reinsurers may consider that concerns regarding the upstream portfolio have been adequately addressed through adjustments to retention levels made during the previous year.

In terms of voluntary reinsurance, which was initially seen as a potential solution to compensate for increased retention levels, the market has not seen the expected growth.

Cost increases in premiums resulting from increased reinsurance have not been passed on directly to customers, making it challenging for insurers to raise funds for facultative reinsurance.

In fact, the appetite to buy facultative reinsurance has slowed, with more deals taking place in the renewables sector, which is experiencing significant growth.

The unexpected growth in the energy reinsurance market highlights the complexity and fluidity of the industry, paving the way for potential changes in strategies and market dynamics in the coming months.

