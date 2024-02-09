Hardeep Singh Puri told CNBC that global crude would reach $150 if India buys more from the Middle East than from Russia.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister said, “The world is grateful to India for buying oil from Russia.”

He said that Indian companies simply buy from the cheapest source.

India’s Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister said that the influx of Russian crude into India is keeping global oil prices from rising.

“If India, instead of buying Russian oil, starts buying more Middle Eastern oil, oil prices won’t be $75 or $76; it will be $150,” Hardeep Singh Puri told CNBC during the India Energy Week conference. ”

He rejected criticism that the country’s continued trade with Russia supports Moscow’s war in Ukraine, noting that Indian oil companies will buy the cheapest crude available, with no regard to politics.

Perhaps that’s why the share of discounted Russian barrels in India’s crude oil imports hit an all-time high last year, while flows from the Middle East, its traditional source of trade, hit a record low.

Wild price fluctuations defined the crude oil market in the latter part of 2023, as production cuts by the OPEC alliance raised fears that oil prices would eventually cross triple digits. The Israel–Hamas war only increased tensions, while attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes put pressure on the oil trade.

But prices did not rise due to a sharp decline in US crude oil production last year, a decline in demand and China’s economic slowdown that pushed prices even lower. In fact, economists have suggested that geopolitical turmoil is the only factor supporting current price levels – otherwise crude would stand at an estimated $70.

Although Puri dismissed the political aspects of trade with Russia, Western measures against Moscow have had some impact on India’s imports.

After Indian refineries accepted large influx of Saudi oil in January, the minister blamed it on Moscow’s failure to adhere to the $60 price limit on its exports. This ban was imposed on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

“When Russian prices are not commensurate, we buy from Iraq, UAE, Saudi Arabia,” Puri said at the time.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com