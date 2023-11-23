VANCOUVER, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Energy Management System Market The size was USD 40.77 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. Key drivers include growing awareness of climate change, stringent government regulations on carbon emissions and increased smart grid and smart meter installation. Urbanization and digitalization further contribute to the growth of the market.

One of the notable trends is the increasing use of energy management systems (EMS) in various industries globally. These systems provide detailed insight into energy usage trends, allowing businesses to identify inefficiencies and optimize processes, resulting in significant cost savings.

Modern EMS platforms, integrating smart technologies such as IoT sensors and advanced analytics, now provide real-time monitoring and predictive analytics. For example, Schneider Electric recently introduced Schneider Home, a home energy management solution that includes a home battery, solar inverter, smart electrical panels, electric car charger and connected devices managed through a user-friendly app.

However, implementation of EMS faces a major challenge – a substantial upfront investment. Many companies, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, find the initial expenses unaffordable, hindering widespread adoption despite the long-term benefits of lower energy costs and improved operational efficiency.

Insight Type:

In 2022, the industrial energy management systems segment continues to dominate the market, emphasizing the critical focus of industries on optimizing energy consumption and operational efficiency. The systems provide accurate monitoring and control mechanisms, aiding trend analysis and implementation of targeted waste reduction strategies. Notable product launches, such as ABB’s Optimax for green hydrogen production, contributed to the segment’s revenue growth.

The home energy management systems (HEMS) segment is expected to see the highest revenue CAGR. HEMS revolutionizes home energy management, providing real-time information and user-friendly interfaces for remote monitoring and control. Companies like Enphase Energy are launching innovative products like the IQ Energy router family to gain significant market share.

Deploy Insights:

In 2022, the cloud segment continues to dominate end-use, driven by the transformative impact of cloud-based EMS solutions on energy resource management. Cloud platforms offer scalability, accessibility, and real-time data analysis, appealing to organizations of all sizes. The deployment of ELES’s cloud-based advanced energy management system in 2021 is a testament to the scalability and innovative use cases offered by cloud solutions.

The on-premises segment is expected to see a faster revenue growth rate. Security concerns and the need for direct control over energy management infrastructure make on-premises EMS attractive to organizations, especially those dealing with sensitive data or critical infrastructure.

End-use Insights:

The manufacturing sector led the market in 2022, reflecting the power-intensive nature of the industry. Energy expenditure is a significant portion of production costs, making effective energy management critical for increasing profitability and sustainability.

Due to the high energy consumption requirements of the industry, the IT and telecom segment is projected to register the highest revenue CAGR. EMS solutions help optimize complex operations in line with the industry trend toward sustainability and renewable energy integration.

Regional Insights:

In 2022, North America accounted for the largest revenue share, attributed to the developed industrial sector, technological adoption, and government initiatives. Adoption of home energy management systems (HEMS) and new product launches, such as Honeywell’s Ionic, contribute to the market dominance of the region.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest revenue growth due to rapid industrialization, urbanization and significant investment in smart city projects. China, in particular, holds the largest market share, with EMS solutions being actively implemented due to growing concerns about climate change.

The European market is poised for significant growth due to stringent energy efficiency regulations and increasing investment in renewable energy sources. The German market is expected to expand substantially in line with the government’s carbon-neutral targets.

Major companies and competitive landscape

The global energy management systems market is fragmented and several large and medium-sized players are responsible for the majority of the market revenue. Key players are implementing various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing and introducing more effective energy management system solutions. Some of the key players included in the global energy management systems market report are:

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Limited

eaton

johnson control

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

ge digital Emerson Electric Company Delta Electronics, Inc. Rockwell Automation

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

angie

Itron, Inc.

C3.ai, Inc.

Ameresco

Oracle

Enel Energia Spa

strategic development

In March 2023, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. launched an energy management solution based on SEMSA technology that enables diverse use of grid storage batteries. Sumitomo Electric’s energy management systems with its unique architecture have realized a variety of solutions for optimal control of distributed power sources, such as virtual power plants that require connectivity to electricity trading markets and regional decarbonization solutions that integrate renewable energy. And use storage batteries.

In February 2023, Emerson added its extensive power knowledge and renewable energy capabilities to the Ovation Green portfolio to help power generation firms meet customer needs for the transition to green energy generation and storage.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global energy management systems market based on type, deployment, application, end-use and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019-2032) Industrial Energy Management System building energy management systems home energy management system

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019-2032)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019-2032)

End-use outlook (revenue, USD billion; 2019-2032) Health care Production IT and Telecom Energy and Utilities Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019–2032) North America We Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy spain benelux Russia rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India ASEAN countries oceania Rest of APAC Latin America brazil Mexico rest of latam Middle East and Africa GCC countries israel turkey South Africa rest of the Ministry of External Affairs



