BERLIN, Oct 27 (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is making his third visit to sub-Saharan Africa in two years this weekend, as conflicts elsewhere highlight the growing importance of the energy-rich region in which Berlin has traditionally had little involvement.

He will also visit Nigeria, a major energy producer, as well as Ghana, with migration flows and instability in West Africa also on his agenda.

Greens lawmaker Anton Hofreiter said much of the impetus for the trip came from the realization that Germany – and Europe – needs Africa more than it thought.

“People realized that we needed allies against Russia’s attack on Ukraine,” he said. “And suddenly we saw that they weren’t necessarily on our side… It was a rude awakening.”

The war between Israel and Hamas has created new urgency, particularly on the energy aspect of travel.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Germany turned to Qatar for liquefied gas needed to fuel its industries. The potential chaos across the Middle East is a timely reminder of the importance of diversifying energy sources.

Oil is Nigeria’s biggest export to Germany, and officials are considering adding gas to that mix.

“Oil exporting countries face the question of whether they want to exhaust all that gas or use it up,” a German official said of the visit. “We are ready to discuss with Nigeria whether we can also buy gas.”

But to do so, it will need to address long-term underinvestment in Nigeria’s energy sector – something the as-yet-unnamed trade delegation accompanying Scholz could help address.

They may also look to Nigeria, with a population of 200 million, and Ghana, with a population of 30 million, as sources of labor, which Germany desperately needs as its own population rapidly moves out of the workforce.

“Ghana in particular has a wealth of IT experts that German medium-sized companies are desperate to get hold of,” said Stefan Liebing, a consultant and former head of the German African Business Association.

Some in Berlin hope that Germany, without the burden of France as a former colonial power in West Africa, will also be in a position to play a constructive political role in a region that has been marked by instability this year.

Last year, Germany returned several Benin bronze statues of the Benin Empire to modern-day Nigeria, a gesture seen as an attempt to win favor on a continent where anger over European colonial crimes still burns.

For Scholz, under pressure from critics at home who say he is failing to stem the scale of illegal migration, the trip will also be a chance to advance his argument that creating economic opportunities in source countries The best way. Reducing migrant flows.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Sarah Marsh, Thomas Escritt and MacDonald Dzirutwe in Lagos; Editing by Deborah Kivrikosios and John Stonestreet)

Source