Energy expert says Guyana has fastest-growing offshore oil development 'in the history of the world'

Guyana’s offshore oil development is the fastest growing “in the history of the world,” Dan Yergin said.

Major oil companies such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron have increased their presence in the region.

But long-standing hostility between Guyana and its neighbor Venezuela has resurfaced.

According to energy expert Dan Yergin, Guyana’s oil production is booming and at an unprecedented pace.

“Guyana is very important because it is the fastest offshore oil development in the history of the world,” he said in a CNBC interview on Monday.

Both Exxon Mobil and Chevron are expanding their footprints in the region. Exxon began production this year at its third project in Payara, Guyana, bringing its total production capacity in the field to about 620,000 barrels per day.

And in October, Chevron signed an agreement to acquire oil company Hess, with a major trophy of the deal being a project off the coast of Guyana.

But long-standing hostility between Guyana and its neighbor Venezuela has recently resurfaced, with Venezuela laying claim to large swaths of Guyana’s land.

“So far it’s more window dressing,” Yergin said. “The Venezuelan dictator President Nicolas Maduro had this ridiculous referendum where maybe 10% of the people voted claiming two-thirds of Guyana. But the thing that has really piqued their interest is offshore oil. “

Yergin warned that the incidents flaring up in the US should be taken seriously, given Maduro is in a weak position given the massive refugee crisis in the country.

Millions of Venezuelans fled the country after years of economic collapse, mostly to other parts of Latin America.

“The risk is that he could do something, he could take over a portion of the territory, plant a flag,” he said. “And of course, you have to keep in mind that Maduro’s closest allies are Russia, Cuba and increasingly Iran.”

Right now, the animosity between Venezuela and Guyana is more of words than actions, Yergin said.

In terms of geopolitics, the real threat to oil markets lies in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait in the Middle East, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean.

About 9 million barrels of oil a day passes through that waterway, with Russian oil shifting south, especially after Western sanctions were imposed.

Meanwhile, Houthi rebels in Yemen have announced they will target Israel-bound ships that do not stop in Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid.

“The Houthis think they are invincible, that they can attack U.S. naval vessels,” Yergin said. “It’s something to look at as a geopolitical factor that could influence [oil markets],

Source: markets.businessinsider.com