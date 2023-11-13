Energy China held the first supply chain conference at the 6th CIIE

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

China Energy Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (Energy China, CEEC) held the first Supply Chain Cooperation and Development Conference and the contract-signing ceremony of the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on November 7.

The program aims to promote China’s deeper cooperation with global supply chain partners, integrated development and mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, as well as accelerate green, digital, intelligent transformation and development so as to better achieve sustainable development. Can be completed.

Song Hailiang, Chairman of Energy China, pointed out that the supply chain has become an important embodiment of the core competitiveness of enterprises, and supply chain innovation has become an important support for the high-quality development of enterprises. Energy China will adapt to the general trend, take the initiative to work with partners to stabilize the supply chain so as to build a safe, stable, green, low-carbon, efficient and integrated supply chain system.

At the event, Energy China signed a procurement framework agreement with Germany’s Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG. CEEC’s subsidiary CGGC-UN Power signed a letter of intent to purchase a gas internal combustion engine with Norway’s Bergen Engines AG. CEEC-Hydrogen Energy signs hydrogen production equipment and green ammonia supply infrastructure agreement with SK E&S. CEEC Electronic Commerce signed an international logistics purchase intent agreement with Singapore’s Rongtua Shipping Group, and CEEC’s subsidiary China Energy Construction Group signed a design and contract with Poland’s DP Clean Tech for a biomass power plant boiler system in Kotte. Purchase agreement signed. D’Ivoire. At the sixth CIIE, Energy China signed agreements with a total value of more than US$1.7 billion, a record high.

As a steadfast supporter, active promoter, intensive partner and practical beneficiary of CIIE, Energy China has participated in CIIE for six consecutive years and the cumulative value of its agreements exceeds US$4.5 billion.

As one of the world’s largest comprehensive solution providers and infrastructure investment contractors in the power industry, Energy China has business operations in more than 140 countries and regions around the world, and its international business employs more than 100,000 people. Are. The company’s cumulative contract value in Belt and Road countries has reached more than 500 billion yuan in the past five years, accounting for more than 10% of the total contracts by Chinese enterprises.

About 400 people attended the conference. VIP attendees included the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, Siemens AG, Bergen Engines, Dongfang Electric, Harbin Electric, China Electric Equipment Group, CRRC Group and other energy construction industry seniors. Officers were involved. and the country’s supply chain partners.

