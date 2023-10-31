Ending the 9 to 5 – Why Job Stacking is the Future of Work

The opinions expressed by entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The American workplace is undergoing a paradigm shift—one that labor economists should be reluctant to dismiss as a spurious trend. As work-life balance is being redefined, most Americans are expressing disdain for the traditional Monday to Friday, 9 to 5 job arrangement.

Instead, many Americans yearn for a professional life that offers more flexibility and autonomy. Remote employees, who have tasted the fruits of working from home, are refusing to return to the traditional office setting. Meanwhile, the four-day work week introduced by countries like Iceland and Japan is gradually gaining popularity in corporate circles. Yet as the workplace continues to evolve, a new trend is emerging for millennials and Gen Z, who have been strongly demanding a revolutionary work model since their introduction into the workforce. This growing trend is none other than job stacking.

What is job stacking?

Job stacking is the practice of working multiple full-time jobs simultaneously, thereby earning more than one full-time salary. This approach to working diversifies sources of income and maximizes earning potential, and has been adopted by more than 400,000 Americans, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports.

My personal endeavor with job stacking began in 2020 at just 22 years old. As soon as I landed into this novel work model, I found myself efficiently handling five different job roles and earning an astonishing annual income of over $375,000. This venture propelled me into financial freedom and allowed me to save money to start my own agency.

In a scenario where more than 70% of the workforce finds themselves dissatisfied with their jobs, the concept of job stacking strongly resonates with those who wish to regain control over their time without compromising their income and benefits. . At its core, job stacking involves combining multiple job roles, often in different domains, to create an engaging and satisfying work mosaic that meets a person’s diverse interests and skills.

Why is job stacking becoming a preferred option among Americans? Let’s look at the dynamics that are driving the adoption of this model:

1. To facilitate balanced parenting

The biggest impact of job backlog is on the parenting front. Rigid work schedules have been a long-standing problem for working parents. Flexibility is a top-ranking employee benefit for both men and women, but parents with young children are more likely to rate it as one of the top-ranking employee benefits. If flexibility were not available, 38% of working parents would leave their jobs or reduce their working hours. In this context job stacking comes as a savior, providing parents the freedom to adapt their work hours to suit their family commitments. Additionally, the financial benefits derived from multiple job roles can substantially offset childcare costs, which currently stand at around $10,600 per year.

2. Empowering employees to live a fulfilling life

As mental health becomes more of a priority, many full-time employees are trying to live a fulfilling lifestyle even after the weekend. Gone are the days when employees’ existence was confined to the confines of an office. Recent research from Deloitte shows that Millennials and Gen Zers are desperately looking for work-life balance, even putting it at the top of their consideration list when selecting a company to work for. Job stacking acts as the golden key to unlock this lifestyle. By mastering time management skills, individuals can create a work-life structure that allows ample personal time for travel and pursuing other gratifying endeavors, defining “after work” on their own terms. .

3. Retaliation for underpayment by employers

A serious reality facing the American workforce is the issue of underpayment. A large faction of employees believe that the remuneration offered by companies is inadequate to maintain a good quality of life, especially in view of the rising cost of living and real estate prices. Job stacking emerges as a powerful solution to this dilemma, empowering individuals to supplement their primary income with earnings from various other roles, thereby improving their financial position.

What makes an excellent job stack?

Not all jobs are stackable. Obviously, it’s impossible to stack jobs like working in a call center or being a barista. To be successful at job stacking, look for jobs with a few key characteristics, the first being that the job is completely remote. Industries like information technology (IT), customer service, writing/content creation, and digital marketing have a significant remote workforce, making it easier to fill those roles. Aim for in-house positions, which generally offer better control over your workload. Roles that require extensive management are less ideal for stacking across different companies.

Focus on securing mid-level positions, as they offer an optimal balance of responsibility and compensation, often offering salaries in excess of $40,000 annually without the intense oversight inherent in higher-level roles. Additionally, prioritize finding positions that fit your existing skills and can be streamlined or automated, allowing you to perform at your best.

Establish a life of financial and mental well-being

Trying to save money when living paycheck-to-paycheck is stressful. Additionally, it’s hard to feel financially secure when layoffs are happening regularly. Job stacking and its multiple revenue streams provide an increased sense of financial security. But here’s what’s even better: it allows you to be selective in your roles. This way, you have the ability to do jobs that you really enjoy, creating feelings of happiness and satisfaction in your job. Having this feeling of financial security and work-life satisfaction will reduce anxiety and promote satisfaction.

As we stand on the cusp of a work revolution, job stacking is emerging as a powerful force equipped to dismantle the traditional work structures that have long determined the American work landscape. As more and more individuals adopt this multidimensional work approach, we are likely to see a happier, more satisfied, and more financially secure workforce that thrives on autonomy and flexibility.

For those considering going this route, remember that job stacking isn’t just a career option; It is a lifestyle, a movement that is empowering individuals to redefine success on their own terms, fostering a future where work co-exists harmoniously with life’s enjoyment and activities. Is in. Start your job stacking journey today and be a part of the revolution that is setting a new benchmark for professional satisfaction and personal fulfillment.

