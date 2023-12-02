Ending AIDS in children could be a catalyst toward ending all preventable deaths in children

A mother brings her child to Ikorodu General Hospital in Lagos, Nigeria, where he receives services , [+] To prevent transmission of HIV from mother to child. Global Fund/Andrew Asiebo/Panos Global Fund/Andrew Asiebo/Panos

In a world where those with less power and privilege are often forgotten, the welfare of children is of paramount importance. Even though they cannot advocate for themselves, or perhaps because of this, the world has not done enough to stop preventable deaths among children. More than half of these deaths are caused by conditions that can be easily prevented or treated through better access to health care and improved quality of life for children.

Consider the current state of the global HIV response. It is unacceptable that at a time when we have the science and tools needed to end the HIV epidemic, nearly half of children infected with HIV globally – nearly 700,000 of them – are not getting the treatment they need to live long, healthy lives. It is necessary to live life. , When we talk about those left behind in the fight against HIV, this is what we mean. Due to gaps in early diagnosis, failure to provide prompt linkage to treatment, and lack of adequate child-friendly treatment regimens, hundreds of thousands of children suffer from AIDS-related illnesses. In 2022, 84,000 children died from this preventable and treatable disease.

Now is the time to achieve an AIDS free generation. We can stop these children from dying from HIV. That we are failing to do so is inexcusable and a violation of fundamental human rights. We must invest in children and accelerate the deployment of new life-saving medicines to prevent and treat HIV in children and mothers, wherever they are. And we must tackle the systemic inequities that make children more vulnerable and vulnerable to such deadly diseases.

There is no reason why any child today should be born with HIV. We must move quickly to ensure that all children have access to the latest antiretroviral drug regimens based on dolutegravir, which improve clinical outcomes, are highly tolerable, and low cost in many countries Available in generic form. We must increase investment in prevention programs to prevent vertical or mother-to-child transmission of HIV. Considerable progress has been made globally in providing antiretroviral therapy to pregnant women living with HIV. From 2010 to 2022, access to treatment for pregnant and breastfeeding women living with HIV increased from 48% to 82%. Yet this means that 18% of these women did not have such access to care, leading to about 130,000 children under the age of 5 becoming infected with HIV last year. Half of all infants infected with the virus are likely to die before their second birthday if they do not receive treatment.

Expanding HIV testing and counseling services to pregnant women is a first step toward preventing vertical transmission. The second is to provide high-quality HIV treatment, care and counseling to women living with HIV and their newborns. We have great examples of the progress that can be achieved. Since Cuba was recognized for eliminating vertical transmission of HIV in 2015, more than a dozen other countries around the world have achieved this feat. We can eliminate AIDS among children.

Yet we must go beyond HIV to combat all the major killers of children today. Worldwide, infectious diseases, including tuberculosis, pneumonia, diarrhea and malaria, along with complications related to prematurity, remain the leading causes of death in children under 5 years of age.

Preventing these deaths will only be possible if we systematically invest in health systems and interventions that focus on improving prevention and treatment outcomes for children and their families. The global health community must work together to ensure that all health services provide an accessible entry point for children, while also ensuring that newly designed models of care work for children and their families, No matter where they live. Above all, we must create affordable access to innovative tools that meet the needs of all babies and mothers, without hesitation.

A world is possible where every child has the highest attainable standard of health. Both the Global Fund and the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation are committed to achieving this goal, knowing that preventing new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths in children may be one of the easier outcomes. Ending AIDS-related deaths in children would not only save thousands of lives every year, but could also inspire a future where no child dies from preventable and treatable causes . So, we must ask ourselves: When we can eliminate preventable deaths among children, why wouldn’t we do so?

This is a joint opinion editorial with Chip Lyons, President and CEO Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation,