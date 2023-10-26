Endeavor is exploring ‘strategic options’ for the company, but UFC and WWE are not for sale

Endeavor Group Holding, the corporation that owns the WME talent agency and other sports properties under the leadership of CEO Ari Emanuel, has launched a review to explore strategic options for the company, which could mean a potential sale.

The news was announced Wednesday with a statement from Emanuel.

Emanuel said, “Given the continued misalignment between Endeavor’s public market value and the intrinsic value of Endeavor’s underlying assets, we believe evaluating strategic alternatives is a prudent approach to ensure we continue to deliver on our “Creating maximum value for shareholders.”

While it is possible that Endeavor could potentially sell parts of the company or possibly the entire company, it was noted that no consideration would be given to selling the controlling interest in TKO Group Holdings, which would form the basis for the merger combining the UFC and WWE. Is a done company.

After agreeing to a deal to acquire WWE, Endeavor announced plans to merge the professional wrestling organization with the UFC into a new joint company called TKO Group Holdings. Endeavor retained a 51 percent controlling stake in TKO, which was valued at more than $21 billion after the merger.

TKO was launched with stock prices worth over $100, but is now at $78.64 per share.

With Emanuel serving as CEO of both companies, TKO is considering several attractive broadcast rights deals over the next two years that could increase the company’s value. The UFC maintains a broadcast rights deal with ESPN that also includes pay-per-view streaming rights, with the partnership set to expire in 2025.

Negotiations on the UFC’s next broadcast rights deal are expected to begin sometime in 2024.

With TKO now in place, WME talent agency generates the largest revenue for Endeavor, but the company also has several other properties including On Location, a live events and experiences agency, as well as betting technology company OpenBet. As professional bull riders.

Endeavor previously sold IMG Academy – a sports education business – for $1.2 billion, so it’s possible the company could look for similar deals for other assets. Silver Lake – the private equity firm that owns a majority share of Endeavor – also floated the idea of ​​taking the company private again after going public in 2021.

The move comes just weeks after French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault reportedly paid $7 billion for a majority stake in Endeavor’s main talent agency rivals CAA (Creative Artists Agency). Endeavor is currently valued at $7.79 billion, although the company’s value faces a 21 percent decline in value in 2023.

Endeavor’s share price was seen up 11 percent in after-market trading.

As part of the initial statement announcing the news, Endeavor said there was no deadline or fixed timetable for completing the strategic options review process, and no assurances could be given that the process would be completed. will have no particular outcome, meaning the sale may not occur in the end.

Source: www.mmafighting.com