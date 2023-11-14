Endangered parrots are at risk from deforestation and climate change

The population of the thick-billed parrot has declined to less than 2000 due to habitat loss, logging and climate change.

The thick-billed parrot (Rhynchopsitta pachyrhyncha) is a medium-sized parrot that is native to Mexico. , [+] Formerly widespread in the southwestern United States. Its phylogeny is a subject of ongoing discussion; It is sometimes called the thick-billed macaw or thick-billed macaw. (Credit: Mark Dumont / CC BY-NC 2.0 DEED) Mark Dumont via Creative Commons license

thick beaked parrots, Rhinocopsita pachyrhyncha, is a puzzle. Despite their ecological and cultural importance, especially to indigenous peoples, coupled with the fact that they historically lived in the southwestern United States, we know surprisingly little about them. Currently, their small population is declining due to habitat loss and degradation, coupled with the worsening climate crisis as suitable habitat shrinks into increasingly smaller areas. For these reasons, the species is listed as endangered.

To learn a little more about these mysterious parrots, a cross-border collaboration of scientists based at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, based in the United States, and Organization Vida Silvestre AC, in Mexico, tagged dozens of thick-billed parrots with small solar powered Did. Operated satellite transmitters to track their movements. Thanks to these efforts, new critical habitat has been discovered for the parrots, 80% of which have no formal protection.

“Until now, it was a mystery where thick-billed parrots stay in the winter and where they nest along the way, creating a difficult challenge for conservation efforts for this species,” lead author, spatial ecologist and conservation biologist, James Shepard, a recovery ecology senior scientist for the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Coalition, said in a statement. Dr. Sheppard works on a variety of conservation projects that benefit from spatial ecology approaches and analyses, he also serves as Chair and Associate Editor of the Wildlife Society’s Spatial Ecology and Telemetry Working Group. Wildlife Management Journal,

“We have now identified new, important habitat and migratory routes for thick-billed parrots and the steps we need to take to protect them,” Dr Sheppard said.

The thick-billed parrot is the only living parrot that is native to the United States. These parrots were historically found in parts of Arizona and New Mexico, as far west as Texas, and even as far north as Utah, before newly arrived European colonists exterminated them. Thick-billed parrots have also historically been found as far south as Venezuela.

Copper Canyon (Barranca del Cobre) in Chihuahua, Mexico. (Credit: Jens Uhlenbrock / CC0, Public , [+] work area) Jens Uhlenbrock via Creative Commons license

Currently, thick-billed parrots are restricted primarily to temperate conifer, fir, mature pine-oak and pine forests at elevations of 1200–3600 m in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in Chihuahua and Durango, Mexico.

The parrots are nomads, following a variety of conifer abundance, although they also eat acorns and pine buds to a lesser extent.

They nest in burrows, many of the holes of which have been created by the now extinct imperial woodpecker, the world’s largest woodpecker, a tragic event that has probably significantly reduced the size of their population. This parrot’s numbers have also declined due to habitat loss and poaching, which is currently estimated at less than 2,000.

Figure 3: Location of a previously unrecorded 2022 parrot nest site near the city of Chihuahua , [+] Madera we predicted from tracking data using the nester package for R (Picardi et al., 2020). A. Backpack attachment method for transmitter. B. The pink star indicates the estimated nest site location, and the blue cross indicates the actual nest location confirmed through ground-truthing. The zoomed-out topographic map on panel C shows the spatial distribution of the tracking data (red dots) used to obtain this nest site prediction, with the yellow triangle indicating the nest site where this bird was initially observed by telemeter in 2021. it was done. (DOI: 10.1016/j.gecco.2023.e02712) doi:10.1016/j.gecco.2023.e02712

The tracking data was collected during a three-year effort, which began when Dr. Shepard convinced a technology company to sell the team the supplies needed to build parrot transmitter “backpacks” (Figure 3).

“They weren’t going to sell us the technology because they didn’t think it was possible to attach GPS transmitters to these strong, spirited birds,” Dr. Sheppard said. “But we convinced them and proved it could be done.”

Since first adding the solar-powered transmitters, Dr. Sheppard and colleagues have collected a data set of more than 40,000 locations from remotely tracked parrots, leading to a new nest location as well as information on their overwintering sites. It became possible to discover home ranges, migration paths and stopover sites.

“Before this study, there was only anecdotal evidence to suggest where thick-billed parrots spent their breeding and winter seasons,” said Ernesto Enkerlin-Höflich, director of conservation and sustainability at Parque Fundidora, who led the study. Were not included. A leading Mexican conservationist, environmentalist and researcher, Dr. Enkerlin-Höflich is an expert in parrot ecology, environmental policy, sustainability and biodiversity management.

Figure 5: Left: Mean AKDE recorded with CI for thick-billed parrot locations in home range , [+] Northern breeding site and southern wintering site. Centre: average migratory route area defined through a 95% kriged incidence distribution estimate (blue polygons) with five stopover sites defined by the 25% incidence contour (violet polygons). Orange polygons indicate seasonal home range areas. Right: Conditional distribution of encounters for parrots at breeding and wintering sites, indicating a greater probability of encounters concentrated around nesting sites. (doi:10.1016/j.gecco.2023.e02712) doi:10.1016/j.gecco.2023.e02712

“We can now show that the birds spend their breeding season mostly in Chihuahua and northern Durango states and then spend the winter in the south-central Sierra Madres, and we can share this information with regulatory agencies and forest managers.” They can involve them and the conservation community to protect what parrots need to survive,” said Dr Enkerlin-Höflich.

But Dr. Sheppard and his colleagues discovered something deeply worrying: Almost no area of ​​the endangered thick-billed parrot’s habitat is protected from deforestation.

“Surprisingly, less than 20% of the newly identified thick-billed parrot’s winter habitat is protected by the timber industry and common clear-cutting practices,” Dr Sheppard said. The Sierra Madre Occidental still exists today.

“In addition, the existing network of protected sites may not be sufficient for the parrots’ survival as a changing climate increases the intensity and frequency of wildfires as well as pine beetle outbreaks, which threaten previously healthy forests.” Can destroy.”

But knowledge is power, and this study may inspire environmental officials, stakeholders, and conservation biologists to protect essential habitat for these endangered parrots.

“The good news is that we understand what is needed to save this iconic bird,” Dr. Sheppard said.

“Now, with the continued involvement of local stakeholders, we hope to successfully recover wild populations of thick-billed parrots as well as old-growth forests, and perhaps one day, use this information to identify thick-billed parrots. to their former ranges, including the United States.”

James K. Shepard, Javier Cruz, Luz Francelia Torres Gonzalez, Miguel Angel Cruz Nieto, Ronald R. Swissgood, and Nadine Lamberski (2023). Spatial behavior and seasonal habitat use of the rapidly endangered thick-billed parrot (Rhinocopsita pachyrhyncha,, Global Ecology and Conservation 48:e02712 | doi:10.1016/j.gecco.2023.e02712

